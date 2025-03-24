  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Tidewater Transportation and Terminals finalizes contract for four new liquid refined product barges

2025 March 24   10:28

shipbuilding

Tidewater Transportation and Terminals finalizes contract for four new liquid refined product barges

Tidewater Transportation and Terminals has finalized a contract with Gunderson Marine and Iron, a Portland, Oregon-based shipyard, for the construction of four new liquid refined product barges, according to the company's release.

The new barges will have a length of 272 feet, a width of 42 feet, and a depth of 18 feet 6 inches, with a capacity of 20,000 barrels. These vessels are designed specifically for operation on the Columbia Snake River System. They will be certified by the U.S. Coast Guard and meet the OPA 90 regulatory requirements.

The barges are scheduled for delivery between May 2026 and February 2027, with the first two arriving in May and July 2026, and the remaining two by November 2026 and February 2027.

Tidewater is based in Vancouver, Washington, and is the leading inland tug and barge company west of the Mississippi River. It also operates five terminals along the Columbia Snake River System. Additionally, Tidewater’s Pasco terminal in Washington has recently opened a full-service biofuel and renewable diesel blending and distribution facility. 

Gunderson Marine and Iron is a shipbuilding company located in Portland, Oregon, specializing in the construction of barges and marine vessels. 

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Chinese icebreaker begins scientific mission in Antarctica’s Ross Sea

17:20

CHINA United Lines starts Jeddah-Port Sudan service

17:00

Brunvoll enters into a contract with VARD to supply propulsion and maneuvering thrusters for five Walk-to-Work Service Operation Vessels

16:41

Chattogram Port's Patenga Terminal starts import cargo handling with foreign operator​

16:29

Goa Shipyard launches frigate ‘Tavasya’

15:52

DP World completes acquisition of Swissterminal

15:15

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and CMB.TECH to jointly own and charter nine ammonia-fueled vessels​

14:45

Terntank holds naming ceremony for two new hybrid tankers at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

14:01

Iraq advances LNG infrastructure to address power shortages

13:42

First LNG-powered vessel delivered to Noatum Maritime’s United Global Ro-Ro JV

13:22

Onomichi Dockyard and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding collaborate on 42,200 DWT bulk carrier "Bingo 42"​

12:50

Kalmar to modernize 32 straddle carriers at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier

12:21

Pakistan to discuss deep-water container terminal in Karachi with APM Terminals

11:33

Hanwha Ocean's smart ship solution receives ABS Tier 3 approval

11:10

DP World plans to expand global capacity by 5.4 mln TEUs in 2025

10:23

Geophysical survey vessel Fugro Mercator runs aground in Italy

2025 March 23

15:29

India plans Sagarmala 2.0 with new funding to bridge infrastructure gaps, minister Sarbananda Sonowal says

14:07

NCL welcomes first guests aboard its new Norwegian Aqua in Europe

13:18

Wisdom Marine's BOD approves the acquisition of 39,000dwt bulk carrier duo

11:23

Stolt Tankers launches a second boat for the ‘Boats to School’ programme in the Philippines

09:17

CMA CGM leads the way in shipping decarbonization with green methanol partnership

2025 March 22

16:19

MARAD issues the license for the Delfin LNG, LLC deepwater port application

15:16

Grimaldi working on two new research and development projects

13:42

Pilbara Ports' monthly cargo volume declines 6% Y/Y to 49.5 Mt in February 2025 

13:27

Euroseas announces a charter contract extension for its M/V Rena P and completion of its spin-off EuroHoldings Ltd.

12:53

Drewry: US port fees to disrupt two-thirds of the tanker fleet

12:11

COSCO Shipping names its biggest dual-fuel car carrier vessel

10:01

MAMII urges EU to act on methane ahead of the European shipping summit

2025 March 21

18:04

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals invests in new equipment to enhance operations​

17:26

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs' new vessels to feature BERG's GreenForge® Propeller Shafts

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news