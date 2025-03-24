Tidewater Transportation and Terminals finalizes contract for four new liquid refined product barges

Tidewater Transportation and Terminals has finalized a contract with Gunderson Marine and Iron, a Portland, Oregon-based shipyard, for the construction of four new liquid refined product barges, according to the company's release.

The new barges will have a length of 272 feet, a width of 42 feet, and a depth of 18 feet 6 inches, with a capacity of 20,000 barrels. These vessels are designed specifically for operation on the Columbia Snake River System. They will be certified by the U.S. Coast Guard and meet the OPA 90 regulatory requirements.

The barges are scheduled for delivery between May 2026 and February 2027, with the first two arriving in May and July 2026, and the remaining two by November 2026 and February 2027.

Tidewater is based in Vancouver, Washington, and is the leading inland tug and barge company west of the Mississippi River. It also operates five terminals along the Columbia Snake River System. Additionally, Tidewater’s Pasco terminal in Washington has recently opened a full-service biofuel and renewable diesel blending and distribution facility.

Gunderson Marine and Iron is a shipbuilding company located in Portland, Oregon, specializing in the construction of barges and marine vessels.