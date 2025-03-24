Geophysical survey vessel Fugro Mercator runs aground in Italy

On March 22, Fugro reported that its geophysical survey vessel, Fugro Mercator, ran aground on the north coast of Elba, Italy.

The incident was promptly reported to the authorities, and the Italian coastguard arrived on site quickly to provide support and oversee the situation.

All 11 crew members aboard the vessel were safely evacuated and brought ashore.

A salvage operation is now being coordinated with international experts and local officials. The cause of the grounding is still unclear. At the time of the incident, the 42-meter research vessel was conducting survey work off the coast of Elba and sought shelter from worsening weather conditions.

Fugro is a global geotechnical and survey services company specializing in subsea, geophysical, and geotechnical data collection for the energy and infrastructure industries.