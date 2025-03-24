DP World plans to expand global capacity by 5.4 mln TEUs in 2025

DP World has announced plans to increase its global container handling capacity by approximately 5.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during 2025, aiming to meet rising demand in key international trade markets, according to India Shipping News.

This expansion is expected to raise the group's total capacity to an estimated 107.6 million TEUs by the end of the year, up from 102.2 million TEUs at the close of 2024.​

The expansion will span multiple regions, affecting operations across 11 markets, including significant developments at London Gateway in the United Kingdom and Posorja in Ecuador. Other key sites slated for development are located in Malaysia, Turkey, the Dominican Republic, Australia, India, Tanzania, China, the Philippines, and Algeria.​

These expansions are informed by current utilization rates and anticipated market demands within DP World's global portfolio. The initiative follows a year of substantial growth in 2024, during which the company added 7.2 million TEUs of new capacity.​

For 2025, DP World has allocated a capital expenditure budget of $2.5 billion (approximately AED 9.2 billion). This investment will primarily support projects at strategic locations such as Jebel Ali Port and Drydocks World in the UAE, Jebel Ali Free Zone, Tuna Tekra Container Terminal in India, London Gateway Port in the UK, Ndayane Port in Senegal, Jeddah Port in Saudi Arabia, and DP World Logistics operations worldwide.​

DP World is a global logistics company based in Dubai, UAE, specializing in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services, and free trade zones.​