2025 March 24   11:33

shipbuilding

Hanwha Ocean's smart ship solution receives ABS Tier 3 approval

Hanwha Ocean Co. has developed a smart ship solution capable of diagnosing the safety status of ships and offshore plants in real-time, according to the company's release.

On March 21, the company announced that its hull structure monitoring system received the top technical grade, "Tier 3," Approval in Principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

This certification signifies official recognition by a ship inspection agency that the new technology is safe and feasible.​  

To achieve ABS's Tier 3 grade, the system must evaluate safety even in areas without sensors measuring the loads applied to the hull.

Hanwha Ocean explained, "We have secured technology to evaluate the structural integrity of areas without sensors through data fusion and analysis," addressing the limitations of existing monitoring systems that only assess sensor-attached locations.​  In September of the previous year, Hanwha Ocean signed a "Marine Business Technology Cooperation Agreement" with ABS, promoting technology development in three areas: digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity operations, and sustainability. The approved system was developed as part of this collaboration.​  

The smart ship solution supports shipowners in establishing preventive maintenance strategies by monitoring the condition of hull structures in real-time. As ships or offshore plants operate for extended periods, their structures may weaken due to waves or cargo weight.

The hull structure monitoring system analyzes operational data collected by sensors to evaluate and warn of structural strength stability in extreme environments. It also includes features to predict the remaining fatigue life of the hull and pre-determine inspection timings for hull structures.​  

Hanwha Ocean expects that the advancement of the safety monitoring system will reduce both the time and costs involved in safety inspections. Additionally, timely maintenance can minimize unexpected operational interruptions, extend ship lifespan, and enhance safety.​

The company is currently conducting empirical research for the development of hull structure monitoring technology. It plans to pursue further research and development, with the goal of deploying it on actual offshore plants by 2026. In the future, Hanwha Ocean intends to commercialize the technology and establish a consistent hull structure monitoring system from the design stage to post-delivery operations.

The accumulated real-world measurement data and analysis results will be utilized in developing various systems for ship design improvements and maintenance cost reductions.​  

Hanwha Ocean Co. is a South Korean shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of ships and offshore plants, known for integrating advanced technologies into maritime solutions.​  

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is a global classification society providing services related to the safety and performance standards of marine and offshore assets.

