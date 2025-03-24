Pakistan to discuss deep-water container terminal in Karachi with APM Terminals

Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, has announced plans to hold discussions with APM Terminals, a subsidiary of Maersk, regarding the development of a green deep-water container terminal in Karachi.

These discussions will take place under the Pakistan-Denmark Government-to-Government (G2G) Framework during his upcoming visit to Denmark.

According to a press release, Minister Khan made these remarks during a meeting with the Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf.

“The visit will include discussions with APM Terminals, a subsidiary of Maersk, on the development of a green deep-water container terminal in Karachi under the Pakistan-Denmark Government-to-Government (G2G) Framework,” Khan stated. He emphasized that strengthening maritime cooperation is a priority and also highlighted the upcoming EU Business Forum, scheduled for May 14-15 in Islamabad.

The minister added that the forum would present business opportunities and strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and the European Union, including Denmark.

Pakistan-Denmark Trade Volume Khan extended an invitation to Danish businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s green initiatives and agricultural sector.

He noted that Denmark’s technological advancements could contribute to modernizing Pakistan’s agriculture, where innovation and mechanization remain limited.

During the meeting, he also highlighted a 31% increase in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Denmark in the first eight months of FY 2024-25, bringing total trade volume to $285.99 million. Pakistan’s exports to Denmark rose by 27% to $207.40 million, while imports from Denmark increased by 42% to $78.59 million.

Denmark continues to support Pakistan’s GSP+ status within the EU, which facilitates Pakistan’s preferential access to European markets.

The Danish government also participated in Pakistan’s Food and Agriculture Exhibition in 2024 to expand its engagement in the country’s agri-business sector.

The meeting reaffirmed commitments to increasing trade relations through investments and mutual cooperation, with an emphasis on economic growth.

APM Terminals is a subsidiary of A.P. Moller-Maersk, specializing in port and terminal operations across more than 70 countries, managing over 60 container terminals worldwide.

A.P. Moller-Maersk is a Danish shipping and logistics company, one of the world’s largest container shipping firms, with a strong presence in global supply chain solutions.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce oversees trade policies, international trade agreements, and economic collaborations for Pakistan’s commercial sector.