Kalmar to modernize 32 straddle carriers at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier

Kalmar has signed an agreement with APM Terminals to modernize 32 Kalmar straddle carriers operating at MedPort Tangier in Morocco, according to the company's release.

The large order was recorded in Kalmar's first-quarter 2025 order intake, with the modernization programme scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2025 and be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

APM Terminals MedPort Tangier, opened in 2019, is a transshipment terminal located within the Tanger Med 2 port complex.

The facility serves major shipping routes connecting Europe, Africa, the Americas, and the Far East. It also complements the APM Terminals Tangier facility at the Tanger Med 1 port complex.

The modernization effort will be carried out under Kalmar Modernisation Services and involves a midlife refurbishment programme. The objective is to extend the service life of the straddle carriers, improve safety, and optimize performance, productivity, and reliability.

A division of Cargotec, Kalmar specializes in cargo-handling solutions and automation for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

A subsidiary of A.P. Moller-Maersk, APM Terminals operates a global network of port terminals and is a major player in the shipping and logistics industry.

One of Africa's largest ports, Tanger Med is a strategic hub for global trade, with extensive infrastructure for cargo transshipment and logistics.