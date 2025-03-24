  1. Home
2025 March 24   13:22

On March 24, 2025, Onomichi Dockyard Co., Ltd. and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. announced the joint development of the "Bingo 42," a 42,200 DWT bulk carrier, according to the company's release.

This collaboration addresses the substantial design workload associated with developing new vessels, especially with the increasing focus on alternative fuel ships.

By leveraging their geographical proximity and shared objectives, the two companies aim to reduce development burdens and enhance efficiency, customer value, and competitiveness.​  

The "Bingo 42" is an evolution of the companies' existing handy size bulk carriers. The vessel's length has been increased by 3 meters, optimizing the hull form to improve cargo capacity and fuel efficiency.

Additionally, the installation of the MT-FAST energy-saving device enhances propulsion performance. The design achieves a reduction of over 35% from the EEDI reference line and is prepared for methanol dual-fuel capability.​  

Each company will handle the structural design, construction, and sales of the vessels based on specifications and facilities, while maintaining a unified concept design to increase market share under the "Bingo 42" brand.​  

Motoya Hiroyuki, Director and General Manager of the Production Division at Onomichi Dockyard, stated, "We are very pleased that Tsuneishi's needs and the development of a new type of vessel have coincided and that we have been able to develop the Bingo 42 together.

Takanori Nishijima, General Manager of the Design Division and Managing Executive Officer at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, commented, "We are delighted to have collaborated with Onomichi to develop Bingo 42. In addition to enhanced fuel efficiency and loading capacity, the Bingo 42 is equipped with energy-saving technology, achieving a reduction of over 35% compared to EEDI standards."​  

Established in 1943, Onomichi Dockyard specializes in the construction and repair of various vessels, including bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates a full-service shipyard and has built over 570 ships, making it one of Japan's most experienced shipbuilders. ​

Founded in 1917, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding is a prominent shipbuilder with manufacturing bases in Japan, the Philippines, and China. The company constructs bulk carriers, container carriers, and tankers, and has a history of over 100 years in the shipbuilding industry.

