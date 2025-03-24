First LNG-powered vessel delivered to Noatum Maritime’s United Global Ro-Ro JV

Noatum Maritime, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, has received its first LNG-powered Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) Ro-Ro vessel, according to the company's release.

The new vessel, named UGR Al Samha, will be used by the recently established joint venture United Global Ro-Ro, formed in partnership with Erkport.

As part of Noatum Maritime’s Ro-Ro expansion strategy, the vessel features 12 decks with a total area of 59,331 sqm and can transport over 7,000 Car Equivalent Units (CEU).

LNG-powered PCTC vessels offer benefits including lower emissions, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced maintenance costs compared to traditional fuel-powered ships.

The adoption of LNG supports the UAE’s decarbonisation goals and aligns with Noatum Maritime’s strategy to transition to alternative fuels.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of the Maritime & Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group, stated: "The incorporation of UGR Al Samha, the LNG-powered PCTC vessel into our United Global Ro-Ro fleet marks a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainable shipping and operational excellence. By leveraging cleaner fuel technology, we are not only reducing our environmental footprint but also ensuring compliance with global regulations and enhancing value for our customers."

UGR Al Samha will join the United Global Ro-Ro fleet and operate on routes across the Middle East, Asia, and the Mediterranean, connecting global hubs and supporting vehicle logistics and heavy cargo transportation.

Noatum Maritime is a logistics and maritime services company acquired by AD Ports Group in 2023.

AD Ports Group is a UAE-based ports and logistics company managing trade and logistics infrastructure, including ports, industrial zones, and shipping services.

Erkport is a Turkish maritime and logistics company specializing in Ro-Ro transportation and cargo handling.