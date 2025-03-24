  1. Home
2025 March 24   14:01

LNG

Iraq advances LNG infrastructure to address power shortages

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has announced the implementation of strategic projects aimed at meeting the country's gas needs and powering electricity stations, in a move designed to strengthen energy supplies and reduce reliance on imports, according to Gulf Times.

Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani confirmed that the ministry has adopted a project to establish a fixed platform at Al Faw Port for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG). He described it as a promising initiative that will help meet the needs of power stations and other uses. ​ 

He added that the ministry is also working on setting up a floating platform at Khor Al Zubair Port to import between 500 and 700 million cubic feet of gas. A company has submitted an offer to provide the platform within one month of signing the contract, and negotiations are currently underway to finalize the necessary procedures. ​  

The minister also noted that the ministry has already begun implementing a project to lay a pipeline to transport gas from Khor Al Zubair Port to the national network, with a commitment to complete it within 120 days, aiming to secure energy sources before the summer peak season. ​  

Additionally, he highlighted the investment project at the Al Fayhaa oil field in the southern region, which is expected to produce up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day, along with 130 million cubic feet of gas. ​ 

Al Fayhaa Group is an ISO-certified company and leading project management, manpower supply agency, and engineering service provider in Iraq, offering comprehensive solutions to major oil and gas companies for nearly two decades. ​

