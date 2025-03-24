  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Terntank holds naming ceremony for two new hybrid tankers at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

2025 March 24   14:45

shipbuilding

Terntank holds naming ceremony for two new hybrid tankers at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

On March 21, 2025, Terntank conducted a naming ceremony for its latest vessels, M/T Tern Land and M/T Tern Vik, at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, according to the company's release.

The event was attended by representatives from China Merchants, NEOT, Neste, banking partners, and other collaborators.

The Hybrid Solution Plus® series features vessels equipped with wind-assisted propulsion, methanol-ready engines, hybrid battery systems, and shore power connectivity.

The Hybrid Solution Plus® series represents an evolution from previous initiatives, integrating methanol-powered engines and wind-assisted propulsion to further reduce environmental impact. These technologies aim to reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact.

The vessels are expected to be delivered by spring 2025.​

Terntank is a Swedish shipping company specializing in environmentally friendly chemical and product tankers.​ Terntank has been a pioneer in adopting sustainable technologies in shipping.

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard is a Chinese shipbuilding company known for constructing various types of vessels, including tankers and bulk carriers.​  

NEOT (North European Oil Trade) is a Finnish company engaged in oil trading and supply in the Baltic Sea region.​  

Neste is a Finnish company specializing in renewable fuels and oil refining.​ 

Topics:

shipbuilding

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Chinese icebreaker begins scientific mission in Antarctica’s Ross Sea

17:20

CHINA United Lines starts Jeddah-Port Sudan service

17:00

Brunvoll enters into a contract with VARD to supply propulsion and maneuvering thrusters for five Walk-to-Work Service Operation Vessels

16:41

Chattogram Port's Patenga Terminal starts import cargo handling with foreign operator​

16:29

Goa Shipyard launches frigate ‘Tavasya’

15:52

DP World completes acquisition of Swissterminal

15:15

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and CMB.TECH to jointly own and charter nine ammonia-fueled vessels​

14:01

Iraq advances LNG infrastructure to address power shortages

13:42

First LNG-powered vessel delivered to Noatum Maritime’s United Global Ro-Ro JV

13:22

Onomichi Dockyard and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding collaborate on 42,200 DWT bulk carrier "Bingo 42"​

12:50

Kalmar to modernize 32 straddle carriers at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier

12:21

Pakistan to discuss deep-water container terminal in Karachi with APM Terminals

11:33

Hanwha Ocean's smart ship solution receives ABS Tier 3 approval

11:10

DP World plans to expand global capacity by 5.4 mln TEUs in 2025

10:28

Tidewater Transportation and Terminals finalizes contract for four new liquid refined product barges

10:23

Geophysical survey vessel Fugro Mercator runs aground in Italy

2025 March 23

15:29

India plans Sagarmala 2.0 with new funding to bridge infrastructure gaps, minister Sarbananda Sonowal says

14:07

NCL welcomes first guests aboard its new Norwegian Aqua in Europe

13:18

Wisdom Marine's BOD approves the acquisition of 39,000dwt bulk carrier duo

11:23

Stolt Tankers launches a second boat for the ‘Boats to School’ programme in the Philippines

09:17

CMA CGM leads the way in shipping decarbonization with green methanol partnership

2025 March 22

16:19

MARAD issues the license for the Delfin LNG, LLC deepwater port application

15:16

Grimaldi working on two new research and development projects

13:42

Pilbara Ports' monthly cargo volume declines 6% Y/Y to 49.5 Mt in February 2025 

13:27

Euroseas announces a charter contract extension for its M/V Rena P and completion of its spin-off EuroHoldings Ltd.

12:53

Drewry: US port fees to disrupt two-thirds of the tanker fleet

12:11

COSCO Shipping names its biggest dual-fuel car carrier vessel

10:01

MAMII urges EU to act on methane ahead of the European shipping summit

2025 March 21

18:04

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals invests in new equipment to enhance operations​

17:26

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs' new vessels to feature BERG's GreenForge® Propeller Shafts

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news