Terntank holds naming ceremony for two new hybrid tankers at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

On March 21, 2025, Terntank conducted a naming ceremony for its latest vessels, M/T Tern Land and M/T Tern Vik, at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, according to the company's release.

The event was attended by representatives from China Merchants, NEOT, Neste, banking partners, and other collaborators.

The Hybrid Solution Plus® series features vessels equipped with wind-assisted propulsion, methanol-ready engines, hybrid battery systems, and shore power connectivity.

The Hybrid Solution Plus® series represents an evolution from previous initiatives, integrating methanol-powered engines and wind-assisted propulsion to further reduce environmental impact. These technologies aim to reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact.

The vessels are expected to be delivered by spring 2025.​

Terntank is a Swedish shipping company specializing in environmentally friendly chemical and product tankers.​ Terntank has been a pioneer in adopting sustainable technologies in shipping.

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard is a Chinese shipbuilding company known for constructing various types of vessels, including tankers and bulk carriers.​

NEOT (North European Oil Trade) is a Finnish company engaged in oil trading and supply in the Baltic Sea region.​

Neste is a Finnish company specializing in renewable fuels and oil refining.​