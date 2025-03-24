  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and CMB.TECH to jointly own and charter nine ammonia-fueled vessels​

2025 March 24   15:15

ammonia

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and CMB.TECH to jointly own and charter nine ammonia-fueled vessels​

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and its wholly-owned subsidiary MOL Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd. (MOLCT) have partnered with Belgium-based CMB.TECH NV to jointly own and charter nine ammonia-fueled vessels, comprising three Capesize bulk carriers and six chemical tankers, according to MOL's release.

These vessels are designed to operate on ammonia, a zero-emission fuel, marking a significant development in maritime fuel innovation.​  

The three ammonia dual-fuel Capesize bulk carriers will be constructed by CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., with deliveries scheduled between 2026 and 2027.

The six chemical tankers, including two ammonia dual-fuel vessels and four ammonia-ready vessels, are slated for delivery between 2028 and 2029 from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) Dingheng Co., Ltd. ​  

In a related development, Swiss marine power company WinGD and CMB.TECH have agreed to co-develop ammonia-fueled two-stroke engines. These engines are intended for installation on a series of ten 210,000 DWT bulk carriers, with construction planned at a Chinese shipyard in 2025 and 2026. ​

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a Tokyo-based global shipping company offering services such as dry bulkers, tankers, LNG carriers, and container ships.​  

MOL Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd. (MOLCT) is a Singapore-based subsidiary of MOL, specializing in the transport of liquid chemicals, vegetable oils, animal fats, and lubricants, operating a fleet of over 110 vessels worldwide.​  

CMB.TECH NV is a Belgian shipping and cleantech group owning and operating more than 150 seagoing vessels, including crude oil tankers, dry bulk vessels, and chemical tankers, with a focus on hydrogen and ammonia fuel solutions.​

Topics:

WinGD

ammonia

MOL

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Chinese icebreaker begins scientific mission in Antarctica’s Ross Sea

17:20

CHINA United Lines starts Jeddah-Port Sudan service

17:00

Brunvoll enters into a contract with VARD to supply propulsion and maneuvering thrusters for five Walk-to-Work Service Operation Vessels

16:41

Chattogram Port's Patenga Terminal starts import cargo handling with foreign operator​

16:29

Goa Shipyard launches frigate ‘Tavasya’

15:52

DP World completes acquisition of Swissterminal

14:45

Terntank holds naming ceremony for two new hybrid tankers at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

14:01

Iraq advances LNG infrastructure to address power shortages

13:42

First LNG-powered vessel delivered to Noatum Maritime’s United Global Ro-Ro JV

13:22

Onomichi Dockyard and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding collaborate on 42,200 DWT bulk carrier "Bingo 42"​

12:50

Kalmar to modernize 32 straddle carriers at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier

12:21

Pakistan to discuss deep-water container terminal in Karachi with APM Terminals

11:33

Hanwha Ocean's smart ship solution receives ABS Tier 3 approval

11:10

DP World plans to expand global capacity by 5.4 mln TEUs in 2025

10:28

Tidewater Transportation and Terminals finalizes contract for four new liquid refined product barges

10:23

Geophysical survey vessel Fugro Mercator runs aground in Italy

2025 March 23

15:29

India plans Sagarmala 2.0 with new funding to bridge infrastructure gaps, minister Sarbananda Sonowal says

14:07

NCL welcomes first guests aboard its new Norwegian Aqua in Europe

13:18

Wisdom Marine's BOD approves the acquisition of 39,000dwt bulk carrier duo

11:23

Stolt Tankers launches a second boat for the ‘Boats to School’ programme in the Philippines

09:17

CMA CGM leads the way in shipping decarbonization with green methanol partnership

2025 March 22

16:19

MARAD issues the license for the Delfin LNG, LLC deepwater port application

15:16

Grimaldi working on two new research and development projects

13:42

Pilbara Ports' monthly cargo volume declines 6% Y/Y to 49.5 Mt in February 2025 

13:27

Euroseas announces a charter contract extension for its M/V Rena P and completion of its spin-off EuroHoldings Ltd.

12:53

Drewry: US port fees to disrupt two-thirds of the tanker fleet

12:11

COSCO Shipping names its biggest dual-fuel car carrier vessel

10:01

MAMII urges EU to act on methane ahead of the European shipping summit

2025 March 21

18:04

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals invests in new equipment to enhance operations​

17:26

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs' new vessels to feature BERG's GreenForge® Propeller Shafts

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news