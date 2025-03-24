Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and CMB.TECH to jointly own and charter nine ammonia-fueled vessels​

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and its wholly-owned subsidiary MOL Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd. (MOLCT) have partnered with Belgium-based CMB.TECH NV to jointly own and charter nine ammonia-fueled vessels, comprising three Capesize bulk carriers and six chemical tankers, according to MOL's release.

These vessels are designed to operate on ammonia, a zero-emission fuel, marking a significant development in maritime fuel innovation.​

The three ammonia dual-fuel Capesize bulk carriers will be constructed by CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., with deliveries scheduled between 2026 and 2027.

The six chemical tankers, including two ammonia dual-fuel vessels and four ammonia-ready vessels, are slated for delivery between 2028 and 2029 from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) Dingheng Co., Ltd. ​

In a related development, Swiss marine power company WinGD and CMB.TECH have agreed to co-develop ammonia-fueled two-stroke engines. These engines are intended for installation on a series of ten 210,000 DWT bulk carriers, with construction planned at a Chinese shipyard in 2025 and 2026. ​

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a Tokyo-based global shipping company offering services such as dry bulkers, tankers, LNG carriers, and container ships.​

MOL Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd. (MOLCT) is a Singapore-based subsidiary of MOL, specializing in the transport of liquid chemicals, vegetable oils, animal fats, and lubricants, operating a fleet of over 110 vessels worldwide.​

CMB.TECH NV is a Belgian shipping and cleantech group owning and operating more than 150 seagoing vessels, including crude oil tankers, dry bulk vessels, and chemical tankers, with a focus on hydrogen and ammonia fuel solutions.​