2025 March 24   16:29

shipbuilding

Goa Shipyard launches frigate ‘Tavasya’

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has launched the second frigate of Project 1135.6, named ‘Tavasya’, at its shipyard in Goa, according to Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The launch ceremony, held on March 22, 2025, was attended by senior defence officials, including Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth, who highlighted India’s increasing self-reliance in warship construction.  

"This launch is a defining moment in India's Naval history, showcasing our technological capabilities and unwavering commitment to self-reliance," said Shri Sanjay Seth. He emphasized the localization of critical components such as the BrahMos missile system, torpedo launchers, sonar, and auxiliary control systems.  

The frigate, which has a displacement of over 3,800 tons, is designed for multi-role naval operations, incorporating advanced stealth features and next-generation combat systems.

GSL Chairman and Managing Director Shri Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay noted that "the launch of ‘Tavasya’ is the culmination of our relentless pursuit of excellence in indigenous warship building."  

With an indigenous content of more than 56%, the frigate surpasses the 25% level seen in similar vessels previously imported fully built.

The launch marks India’s strategic push in warship exports, aligning with the Ministry of Defence’s goal to achieve ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029.  

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) is an Indian government-owned defence shipyard specializing in the design and construction of naval and coast guard vessels, based in Goa. 

