  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Chattogram Port's Patenga Terminal starts import cargo handling with foreign operator​

2025 March 24   16:41

ports

Chattogram Port's Patenga Terminal starts import cargo handling with foreign operator​

The Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) at Chattogram Port has commenced handling import cargo containers, marking the first instance of a foreign-operated terminal managing such operations in Bangladesh, according to The Business Standard.

Red Sea Gateway Terminal International, the terminal's operator, has already unloaded trial import containers from two vessels.​  

Scanner installations for import cargo container screening, managed by the terminal operator, have been completed. Chattogram Customs has deployed personnel, including assistant commissioners and revenue officers, to facilitate operations.​  

Red Sea Gateway Terminal International has stated that full-scale import cargo handling at PCT is expected to commence by April.

Port officials believe that this development will help reduce container congestion at Chattogram Port by integrating import handling alongside export and empty container management.​  

The Tk1,230 crore terminal was constructed with Chattogram Port's own funds and completed in June 2022.

In December 2023, the port authority signed a 22-year contract with Red Sea Gateway Terminal International for the operation of the facility.​

The first commercial shipment of export containers from PCT took place on 10 June 2024.

Under the agreement, the port receives $18 per container handled at the terminal.​  Since the launch, an average of five ships per month have docked at PCT, with approximately 45 vessels transporting export and empty containers over the past nine months.​  

Maersk Line has been the primary operator, though three Pacific International Lines (PIL) ships carried empty containers last year.​  

According to Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq, trial import container handling at PCT began on 16 February with 16 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers unloaded from the Maersk Vladivostok.​  A second trial phase on 9 March saw 208 TEU import containers unloaded from the Maersk Xiamen. He added that scanner installation is progressing under Red Sea Gateway Terminal International's management to facilitate container delivery.​  

Ahsan Habib, a senior official at PIL, noted that approximately 1,200 TEU empty containers were loaded onto PIL vessels from PCT in 2024.​

According to Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association Secretary General Ruhul Amin Sikder, a review of container handling and transportation charges at PCT was conducted on March 12.​  The handling charge for a 20-foot import container has been set at Tk13,605, while a 40-foot container will cost Tk16,567. These rates will take effect from 1 April.​  Export cargo transportation charges have been fixed at Tk7,187 for a 20-foot container and Tk10,250 for a 40-foot container. For empty containers, the charges are Tk2,705 for a 20-foot unit and Tk5,410 for a 40-foot unit.​  

PCT features three container jetties and one dolphin oil jetty, allowing the simultaneous berthing of three container ships and one oil tanker. It is expected to handle 450,000 TEU containers annually, enhancing Chattogram Port's overall capacity.​

Red Sea Gateway Terminal International is a leading terminal operator based in Saudi Arabia, managing the flagship container terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port. ​

Chittagong Port Authority is the government agency responsible for the management, maintenance, and governance of Bangladesh's main seaport, Chattogram Port. ​

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Chinese icebreaker begins scientific mission in Antarctica’s Ross Sea

17:20

CHINA United Lines starts Jeddah-Port Sudan service

17:00

Brunvoll enters into a contract with VARD to supply propulsion and maneuvering thrusters for five Walk-to-Work Service Operation Vessels

16:29

Goa Shipyard launches frigate ‘Tavasya’

15:52

DP World completes acquisition of Swissterminal

15:15

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and CMB.TECH to jointly own and charter nine ammonia-fueled vessels​

14:45

Terntank holds naming ceremony for two new hybrid tankers at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

14:01

Iraq advances LNG infrastructure to address power shortages

13:42

First LNG-powered vessel delivered to Noatum Maritime’s United Global Ro-Ro JV

13:22

Onomichi Dockyard and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding collaborate on 42,200 DWT bulk carrier "Bingo 42"​

12:50

Kalmar to modernize 32 straddle carriers at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier

12:21

Pakistan to discuss deep-water container terminal in Karachi with APM Terminals

11:33

Hanwha Ocean's smart ship solution receives ABS Tier 3 approval

11:10

DP World plans to expand global capacity by 5.4 mln TEUs in 2025

10:28

Tidewater Transportation and Terminals finalizes contract for four new liquid refined product barges

10:23

Geophysical survey vessel Fugro Mercator runs aground in Italy

2025 March 23

15:29

India plans Sagarmala 2.0 with new funding to bridge infrastructure gaps, minister Sarbananda Sonowal says

14:07

NCL welcomes first guests aboard its new Norwegian Aqua in Europe

13:18

Wisdom Marine's BOD approves the acquisition of 39,000dwt bulk carrier duo

11:23

Stolt Tankers launches a second boat for the ‘Boats to School’ programme in the Philippines

09:17

CMA CGM leads the way in shipping decarbonization with green methanol partnership

2025 March 22

16:19

MARAD issues the license for the Delfin LNG, LLC deepwater port application

15:16

Grimaldi working on two new research and development projects

13:42

Pilbara Ports' monthly cargo volume declines 6% Y/Y to 49.5 Mt in February 2025 

13:27

Euroseas announces a charter contract extension for its M/V Rena P and completion of its spin-off EuroHoldings Ltd.

12:53

Drewry: US port fees to disrupt two-thirds of the tanker fleet

12:11

COSCO Shipping names its biggest dual-fuel car carrier vessel

10:01

MAMII urges EU to act on methane ahead of the European shipping summit

2025 March 21

18:04

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals invests in new equipment to enhance operations​

17:26

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs' new vessels to feature BERG's GreenForge® Propeller Shafts

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news