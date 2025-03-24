Brunvoll enters into a contract with VARD to supply propulsion and maneuvering thrusters for five Walk-to-Work Service Operation Vessels

Brunvoll has secured a contract with VARD to supply propulsion and maneuvering thrusters for five Walk-to-Work Service Operation Vessels (W2W SOVs) for an undisclosed international owner, according to the company's release.

Each vessel will be equipped with two azimuth propulsion thrusters, two retractable azimuth thrusters, and two tunnel thrusters, along with Brunvoll's Propulsion and Thruster Control system (BruCon PTC) for efficient and precise maneuvering.

The 88-meter-long vessels, designed to accommodate 190 personnel, will be constructed at VARD's shipyard in Vung Tau, Vietnam, with deliveries scheduled between the latter half of 2027 and early 2028.​

Bernt Rune Riksfjord, Vice President of Sales at Brunvoll, stated, "We’re pleased to once more partner with VARD on a series of state-of-the-art vessels. Our propulsion and manoeuvring systems are designed to ensure reliable and efficient operations for these vessels, and we look forward to supporting their success."​

Brunvoll has previously collaborated with VARD on similar projects. In August 2023, Brunvoll received orders to deliver propulsion and maneuvering packages for Purus Wind's new Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) and for ESVAGT and HAV Design's Service Operations Vessel (SOV), respectively.

Brunvoll is a Norway-based maritime system supplier specializing in the design and production of propulsion, maneuvering, and automation systems for various vessel types.​

VARD is a global shipbuilding company headquartered in Norway, known for designing and constructing specialized vessels, including offshore and specialized ships, with shipyards in Europe and Asia.​