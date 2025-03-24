Chinese icebreaker begins scientific mission in Antarctica’s Ross Sea

China’s 41st Antarctic expedition, led by the icebreaker Xuelong 2, has departed from Lyttelton Harbor in Christchurch, New Zealand, following personnel rotations and resupply operations, according to Ecns.cn.

This marks the country’s first oceanic research mission in Antarctica during the Autumn season.

Aboard the Xuelong 2 (also known as Snow Dragon 2), Chinese and international scientists will conduct research in Antarctica’s Ross Sea, focusing on ecological processes and carbon sequestration in the Southern Ocean.

The study aims to investigate how Antarctic organisms, such as krill, survive in extreme conditions characterized by the absence of sunlight, limited food sources, and extensive sea ice coverage. This mission addresses a significant research gap in global scientific studies.

According to He Jianfeng, deputy leader and chief scientist of the 41st Antarctic Expedition, the transition to Autumn in Antarctica brings challenges, including rapidly decreasing temperatures and the need to cross the westerlies. He emphasized that extreme cold will test both the expedition crew and their scientific equipment.

The team consists of 44 scientists from nine countries, including China, the United States, South Korea, and Malaysia. Over the course of one month, they will conduct a scientific survey on the Ross Sea’s dark marine ecosystem.

This voyage is the most internationally collaborative Antarctic mission China has undertaken to date.

Xuelong 2 (Snow Dragon 2) is China’s first domestically built icebreaker, operated by the Polar Research Institute of China, designed for scientific research and logistical support in Antarctica and the Arctic.

Polar Research Institute of China (PRIC) is a Chinese research organization under the Ministry of Natural Resources, responsible for managing the country's polar expeditions and research stations.