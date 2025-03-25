MODEC awards Drydocks World FPSO life extension project for Côte d'Ivoire operations

  1. Home
2025 March 25   09:24

shipbuilding

Drydocks World has been awarded a contract by MODEC Management Services Pte. Ltd. for the refurbishment and life extension of the FPSO BAOBAB IVOIRIEN, according to the company's release.

The project, set to begin in May 2025, will take eight months and includes 1,000 tonnes of steel renewal, 250,000 square meters of tank coating, and 11,500 meters of new piping.

Crew living quarters will be upgraded, and advanced technologies will be integrated to enhance the vessel’s operational efficiency and reliability.

Upon completion, the FPSO's lifespan will be extended by 15 years, supporting continued energy production in West Africa.  

Currently stationed at the Baobab oil field, 25 km off the coast of Côte d'Ivoire, the FPSO BAOBAB IVOIRIEN has a processing capacity of 70,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and 75 million cubic feet of natural gas. It can also inject 100,000 bpd of water and store up to two million barrels of crude oil. The vessel will be relocated to Drydocks World's Dubai facility for refurbishment.  

Originally converted in 2003 from an Ultra Large Crude Carrier (ULCC), FPSO BAOBAB IVOIRIEN was designed with expandable topsides to maximize offshore production capacity.

Drydocks World has completed over 50 similar projects, including more than 30 FPSO upgrades. 

Drydocks World  is a Dubai-based shipyard and offshore service provider, specializing in vessel refurbishments, conversions, and offshore engineering projects.

MODEC Management Services Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based company providing floating production solutions, including FPSOs and floating LNG units, primarily for deepwater offshore energy operations. 

All news