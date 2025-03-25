Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures $2 bln logistics contract with long-term OEM partner

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has signed a 10-year contract extension with a long-term automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner, according to the company's release.

The agreement, set to commence in April 2027, is estimated to generate $2 billion in gross revenue.

As part of the contract, Wallenius Wilhelmsen will continue providing a range of land-based logistics services, including receiving, end-of-line services, accessory installation, delivery management, distribution, storage, and digital supply chain insights.

The company also offers short-sea and deep-sea ocean transport services under separate agreements. The partnership aims to expand further, with both parties working to enhance supply chain efficiency and develop integrated logistics solutions.

The long-term contract provides operational flexibility and digital integration, enabling both companies to optimize logistics processes and enhance the digital value chain.

With this agreement, Wallenius Wilhelmsen aims to strengthen its position as a key player in the automotive logistics sector, supporting the global distribution of vehicles with efficient supply chain management and digital innovations.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is a global shipping and logistics company specializing in automotive and heavy equipment logistics, including ocean transport, terminal services, and supply chain solutions.