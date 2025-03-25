Value Maritime installs Carbon Capture and Exhaust Gas Cleaning System on MOL’s Nexus Victoria

Value Maritime (VM) has completed the installation of its Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (EGCS) and Carbon Capture unit on Nexus Victoria, an LR1 product tanker owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), marking a development in CO2 emissions reduction for the shipping sector, according to the company's release.

The 15MW Filtree system, installed on the 75,000 DWT vessel in Singapore under VM’s technical team supervision, filters sulphur and particulate matter while capturing 10% of CO2 emissions, with potential scalability to 30%. This installation positions Nexus Victoria as the largest vessel with VM’s SOx scrubber and carbon capture technology and the first LR1 tanker to adopt this system.

Alican Kilinc, Operations Director at Value Maritime, stated, “Our first commissioning in Singapore is a milestone for Value Maritime. We appreciate MOL’s trust in our technology and are excited to support their decarbonisation efforts. Collaborating with one of the world’s leading shipowners drives us to push innovation forward and provide the industry with the most effective emission-reducing solutions.”

MOL’s Hiroyoshi Kubo, Executive Officer – Tanker Unit, added, “This system represents a crucial step in decarbonising vessels that cannot yet transition to next-generation fuels. Together with Value Maritime, we are committed to advancing carbon capture solutions and building a CO2 value chain that contributes to a sustainable, carbon-neutral industry.”

The Filtree system features a plug-and-play design that captures CO2 onboard for offloading onshore, targeting applications such as greenhouse cultivation, methanol production, and food industry use.

VM plans to expand its carbon capture network in Asia through Value Carbon, with Christiaan Nijst, Co-founder and Director of Value Group, noting, “End-to-end carbon capture solutions are essential to achieving industry-wide decarbonisation. By integrating maritime carbon capture with onshore utilisation, we’re closing the loop on emissions and creating a more sustainable shipping ecosystem.”

MOL aligns this initiative with its "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2," aiming for net zero GHG emissions by 2050.

Founded in 2017 and based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Value Maritime develops emission-reducing technologies for the maritime industry, focusing on scrubbers and carbon capture systems to enhance sustainability and competitiveness for shipowners.

Established in 1884 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MOL is a global shipping company managing approximately 800 vessels, offering services in ocean transport, logistics, and emerging sectors like offshore wind power.

A sister company of Value Maritime, Value Carbon specializes in carbon capture, usage, and storage (CCUS) solutions, aiming to create a global network for handling captured CO2 from maritime and industrial sources.