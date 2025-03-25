  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Value Maritime installs Carbon Capture and Exhaust Gas Cleaning System on MOL’s Nexus Victoria

2025 March 25   10:40

shipbuilding

Value Maritime installs Carbon Capture and Exhaust Gas Cleaning System on MOL’s Nexus Victoria

Value Maritime (VM) has completed the installation of its Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (EGCS) and Carbon Capture unit on Nexus Victoria, an LR1 product tanker owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), marking a development in CO2 emissions reduction for the shipping sector, according to the company's release.  

The 15MW Filtree system, installed on the 75,000 DWT vessel in Singapore under VM’s technical team supervision, filters sulphur and particulate matter while capturing 10% of CO2 emissions, with potential scalability to 30%. This installation positions Nexus Victoria as the largest vessel with VM’s SOx scrubber and carbon capture technology and the first LR1 tanker to adopt this system.

Alican Kilinc, Operations Director at Value Maritime, stated, “Our first commissioning in Singapore is a milestone for Value Maritime. We appreciate MOL’s trust in our technology and are excited to support their decarbonisation efforts. Collaborating with one of the world’s leading shipowners drives us to push innovation forward and provide the industry with the most effective emission-reducing solutions.”

MOL’s Hiroyoshi Kubo, Executive Officer – Tanker Unit, added, “This system represents a crucial step in decarbonising vessels that cannot yet transition to next-generation fuels. Together with Value Maritime, we are committed to advancing carbon capture solutions and building a CO2 value chain that contributes to a sustainable, carbon-neutral industry.”

The Filtree system features a plug-and-play design that captures CO2 onboard for offloading onshore, targeting applications such as greenhouse cultivation, methanol production, and food industry use.

VM plans to expand its carbon capture network in Asia through Value Carbon, with Christiaan Nijst, Co-founder and Director of Value Group, noting, “End-to-end carbon capture solutions are essential to achieving industry-wide decarbonisation. By integrating maritime carbon capture with onshore utilisation, we’re closing the loop on emissions and creating a more sustainable shipping ecosystem.”

MOL aligns this initiative with its "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2," aiming for net zero GHG emissions by 2050.

Founded in 2017 and based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Value Maritime develops emission-reducing technologies for the maritime industry, focusing on scrubbers and carbon capture systems to enhance sustainability and competitiveness for shipowners.  

Established in 1884 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MOL is a global shipping company managing approximately 800 vessels, offering services in ocean transport, logistics, and emerging sectors like offshore wind power.  

A sister company of Value Maritime, Value Carbon specializes in carbon capture, usage, and storage (CCUS) solutions, aiming to create a global network for handling captured CO2 from maritime and industrial sources.

Topics:

MOL

vessel conversion

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Diana Shipping secures time charter contract for m/v Leto with Cargill

17:26

ABS and PIL sign MoU to collaborate on maritime technology and sustainability

17:06

MPA and ABS renew agreement to enhance maritime safety training and alternative fuels research

16:45

Government of Canada announces $200 mln investment in Cedar LNG Project

16:27

Wärtsilä to equip Ibaizabal's new LNG bunkering vessel with 25DF engines

16:15

IACS issues recommendation on additive manufacturing in marine and offshore sectors​

15:43

ORLEN expands its fleet with two LNG carriers

15:27

Sea1 Offshore expands fleet with two additional Offshore Energy Support Vessels

14:55

HMM receives its first methanol-powered containership, ‘HMM GREEN’

14:45

MAN Energy Solutions to supply 24 engines for Karpowership’s floating power plants

13:50

World Shipping Council opposes proposed U.S. port fees on Chinese-built vessels

13:02

A.P. Moller - Maersk and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey extend APM Terminals Elizabeth lease until 2062

12:31

Fincantieri approves 2024 financial results: Net profit of €27mln, record order intake of €15.4bln, and EBITDA up 28% to €509mln

12:01

Singapore establishes technical reference for electric harbour craft charging infrastructure

11:41

Six Japanese firms collaborate on 400,000-ton green ammonia project in Odisha​

11:04

Singapore signs agreements for green and digital shipping corridors with India and Rotterdam

10:05

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures $2 bln logistics contract with long-term OEM partner

09:24

MODEC awards Drydocks World FPSO life extension project for Côte d'Ivoire operations

2025 March 24

18:00

Chinese icebreaker begins scientific mission in Antarctica’s Ross Sea

17:20

CHINA United Lines starts Jeddah-Port Sudan service

17:00

Brunvoll enters into a contract with VARD to supply propulsion and maneuvering thrusters for five Walk-to-Work Service Operation Vessels

16:41

Chattogram Port's Patenga Terminal starts import cargo handling with foreign operator​

16:29

Goa Shipyard launches frigate ‘Tavasya’

15:52

DP World completes acquisition of Swissterminal

15:15

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and CMB.TECH to jointly own and charter nine ammonia-fueled vessels​

14:45

Terntank holds naming ceremony for two new hybrid tankers at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

14:01

Iraq advances LNG infrastructure to address power shortages

13:42

First LNG-powered vessel delivered to Noatum Maritime’s United Global Ro-Ro JV

13:22

Onomichi Dockyard and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding collaborate on 42,200 DWT bulk carrier "Bingo 42"​

12:50

Kalmar to modernize 32 straddle carriers at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news