Singapore signs agreements for green and digital shipping corridors with India and Rotterdam

2025 March 25   11:04

shipping

Singapore is advancing its global initiatives to establish Green and Digital Shipping Corridors (GDSC), according to MPA's release. As part of this effort, two key agreements have been signed: a Letter of Intent (LOI) with India on maritime digitalization and decarbonization and a Cooperation Agreement with the Port of Rotterdam to enhance the existing shipping corridor.  

The LOI between Singapore and India was signed by Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), and R. Lakshmanan, Joint Secretary of India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW). Under this agreement, both countries will collaborate on projects related to maritime digitalization and decarbonization, identify key stakeholders, and work towards a Memorandum of Understanding for a Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC) between Singapore and India.  

At the same time, MPA and the Port of Rotterdam have announced an expansion of their partnership in the existing shipping route between Europe and Asia. Since its launch in 2022, this corridor has brought together 28 industry partners to test alternative marine fuels (bio- and e-variants of ammonia, methanol, and methane) and deploy digital solutions to enhance shipping efficiency. Initial pilot projects have already been successfully implemented in Rotterdam, and similar low-carbon technology trials are scheduled in Singapore for 2025.  

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) oversees Singapore’s maritime sector development, promoting digitalization and decarbonization at regional and international levels.  

India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) is responsible for developing the country’s maritime infrastructure, with ports handling around 2.7 billion tonnes of cargo annually.  

The Port of Rotterdam is Europe’s largest port and a leading center for sustainable shipping and logistics, aiming for climate neutrality.

