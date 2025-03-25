World Shipping Council opposes proposed U.S. port fees on Chinese-built vessels

The World Shipping Council (WSC) has expressed opposition to the United States Trade Representative's (USTR) proposal to impose fees of up to $1.5 million per port entry on Chinese-built vessels and up to $1 million on operators with Chinese-built vessels in their fleet or orderbook.

WSC warns that these measures could increase costs for U.S. consumers and exporters, disrupt supply chains, and adversely affect price-sensitive commodities, particularly impacting U.S. farmers. ​

WSC President and CEO Joe Kramek stated, "These proposals will result in increased costs for U.S. exporters and consumers as well as supply chain inefficiencies, while failing to provide China with effective incentives to alter its acts, policies, and practices." ​

The USTR's proposed fees aim to reduce China's dominance in shipbuilding and promote U.S. maritime interests. However, industry leaders, including WSC, argue that such fees could lead to congestion at major ports, reduced service at smaller ports, and potential shifts of cargo to ports in Canada and Mexico, exacerbating supply chain issues. ​

World Shipping Council (WSC) is a non-profit trade association representing the international liner shipping industry, focusing on policies that shape the future growth of a socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, safe, and secure shipping industry.