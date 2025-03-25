  1. Home
2025 March 25   14:45

offshore

MAN Energy Solutions to supply 24 engines for Karpowership’s floating power plants

Karpowership has commissioned MAN Energy Solutions to deliver 24 × 18V51/60DF dual-fuel engines for its floating power plants, known as Powerships, according to MAN's release.

Each engine will provide 20.7 MW of power generation capacity, contributing to a total of approximately 500 MW. These barges will operate in multiple regions globally.  

Alexander Stöckler, Head of Sales, Tendering & Project Management, Power Segment at MAN Energy Solutions, stated: “We are proud to have been ensuring secure energy supplies around the world, together with Karpowership, since 2009. With this order, we are expanding Karpowership's fleet by a total of around 500 MW. Dual-fuel technology offers customers the fuel-flexibility necessary to reliably operate their Powerships at any location.”  

Karpowership’s Powerships provide electricity to regions facing energy shortages, including parts of Asia, South and Central America, and Africa. The company currently owns the largest Powership fleet in the world, comprising 40 ships with a total capacity exceeding 7,500 MW.

MAN Energy Solutions’ Vice President of Strategic Projects, Power, Dr. Tilman Tütken, emphasized the suitability of dual-fuel technology for floating power plants, stating: “In addition to natural gas, the 18V51/60DF engine can also run on liquid biofuel and other liquid fuels, allowing Karpowership to flexibly switch between different types of fuel depending on local availability.”  

Timur Iyi, Managing Director of MAN Energy Solutions Turkey, highlighted the long-term partnership with Karpowership, noting that the company has received orders for over 150 engines. “In addition to our efficient, flexible, and powerful engines, our experience and service quality have also played a decisive role,” he said. 

Karpowership is a global energy company specializing in floating power plants, with a fleet of 40 Powerships generating over 7,500 MW.

MAN Energy Solutions is a German-based engineering company providing sustainable energy solutions, including high-efficiency dual-fuel engines.

