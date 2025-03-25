  1. Home
2025 March 25   14:55

shipbuilding

HMM receives its first methanol-powered containership, ‘HMM GREEN’

HMM has received delivery of ‘HMM GREEN’, a 9,000 TEU methanol-powered containership, according to the company's release.

This vessel is the first of nine sister ships ordered in February 2023 from HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (seven vessels) and HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (two vessels).

The remaining eight ships are scheduled for delivery by next year as part of HMM’s fleet expansion.  

‘HMM GREEN’ will refuel with bio-methanol at the Port of Shanghai. This renewable fuel, derived from waste resources, can reduce carbon emissions by up to 65%, eliminate sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions, and cut nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional bunker fuel.  

All vessels in this series are equipped with environmental technologies required by major global ports, ensuring compliance with EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime regulations. This enables unrestricted operation across trade routes while preparing for upcoming emissions reduction policies.  

‘HMM GREEN’ will be deployed on HMM’s Far East Asia, India, and Mediterranean Sea (FIM) service, operating independently under HMM’s network. 

HMM (Hyundai Merchant Marine) is South Korea’s largest container shipping company, specializing in global trade routes and sustainable shipping solutions.  

HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries is a subsidiary of HD Hyundai, specializing in shipbuilding and offshore structures, with a focus on fuel-efficient vessels.  

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction is a South Korean shipbuilder known for constructing commercial and naval vessels, with a growing emphasis on eco-friendly shipbuilding.

Topics:

shipbuilding

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

HMM

alternative fuels

