Sea1 Offshore expands fleet with two additional Offshore Energy Support Vessels

Sea1 Offshore has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Cosco Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co. Ltd. for two high-end Offshore Energy Support Vessels (OESVs), according to the company's release.

These vessels are based on the ST-245 design and are scheduled for delivery between the third and fourth quarters of 2027. ​

The newly ordered vessels will measure 120 meters in length and feature a cargo deck spanning 1,400 square meters. Each ship will be equipped with a 250-tonne deck crane, accommodations for up to 120 personnel, an ROV hangar, and a moonpool. ​

These vessels are designed to serve both the oil & gas and renewable energy markets. They will incorporate some of the most fuel-efficient solutions available, aligning with Sea1 Offshore's commitment to reducing emissions and enhancing operational efficiency. ​

This order follows a previous agreement announced on November 4, 2024, for two similar vessels. With this latest contract, Sea1 Offshore continues to expand its fleet to meet growing demand in the offshore energy sector. ​

Sea1 Offshore, formerly known as Siem Offshore, is a Norwegian vessel operator specializing in offshore support services for the oil & gas and renewable energy industries.​

Cosco Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co. Ltd. is a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation, this shipyard specializes in constructing offshore vessels and platforms, serving clients worldwide.