  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. IACS issues recommendation on additive manufacturing in marine and offshore sectors​

2025 March 25   16:15

offshore

IACS issues recommendation on additive manufacturing in marine and offshore sectors​

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) released Recommendation Rec.186, providing a standardized framework for incorporating Additive Manufacturing (AM), commonly known as 3D printing, into marine and offshore applications, according to IACS's release.

This recommendation addresses the industry's need for uniform guidelines as it increasingly adopts AM technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability.​  

Rec.186 outlines procedures for the qualification, approval, and certification of additively manufactured metallic parts. It offers detailed guidance on critical aspects of the AM process, including part design, feedstock selection, AM methodologies, post-processing, and inspection/testing protocols.

By aligning with international standards such as ISO/ASTM 52900 and AWS D20.1, the recommendation ensures that AM-produced components meet established safety and reliability criteria.​

Key areas covered in Rec.186 include:​  

-Scope of AM Processes: The recommendation encompasses Powder Bed Fusion (PBF), Directed Energy Deposition (DED), and Binder Jetting (BJT), detailing specific parameters for each process.​  

-Criticality Levels and Testing: It introduces tiered testing levels (AM Levels 1-3) for class and certified items, allowing for customized testing based on the criticality of the application.​  

-Feedstock and Material Standards: The document specifies rigorous qualification procedures for AM feedstocks, including powder, wire, and binder materials, along with recycling protocols to promote sustainability.​

-Part Design and Qualification: Innovative provisions for design optimization, topology adjustment, and pre-build simulation are included to ensure robust performance under marine conditions.​  

-Inspection and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT): The recommendation addresses anisotropic properties and potential imperfections, such as porosity and lack of fusion, through advanced NDT methods like computed tomography (CT) scans.​  

Alexandre Astruc, Chair of IACS’ Expert Group on Materials & Welding, commented: "Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, is increasingly becoming a valuable tool for the marine sector, offering a flexible, speedy and customizable solution for environments where the consequences for safety, sustainability or operational uptime can otherwise be significant. While its potential for rapid production is notable, its true strength lies in its ability to provide innovative, on-demand solutions tailored to complex maritime challenges. In developing Rec.186, IACS is seeking to safeguard the benefits offered by additive manufacturing by ensuring it is underpinned by a standardized framework for verification and certification that gives confidence to all parties."​  

The maritime industry has been exploring AM technologies to streamline supply chains, reduce material waste, and enable on-demand production of complex components. By providing a comprehensive framework, Rec.186 facilitates the safe and effective adoption of AM in critical marine contexts, ensuring that additively manufactured parts adhere to the same standards as those produced through traditional methods.​ 

International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) is a non-governmental organization established in 1968, IACS comprises twelve member societies dedicated to setting technical standards for the construction and operation of ships and offshore structures, covering over 90% of the world's cargo-carrying tonnage.​  

ISO/ASTM International develop and publish international standards, including those for additive manufacturing processes, ensuring quality and safety across various industries.​  

AWS (American Welding Society), founded in 1919, is a nonprofit organization that advances the science, technology, and application of welding and allied joining and cutting processes worldwide.

Topics:

offshore

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Diana Shipping secures time charter contract for m/v Leto with Cargill

17:26

ABS and PIL sign MoU to collaborate on maritime technology and sustainability

17:06

MPA and ABS renew agreement to enhance maritime safety training and alternative fuels research

16:45

Government of Canada announces $200 mln investment in Cedar LNG Project

16:27

Wärtsilä to equip Ibaizabal's new LNG bunkering vessel with 25DF engines

15:43

ORLEN expands its fleet with two LNG carriers

15:27

Sea1 Offshore expands fleet with two additional Offshore Energy Support Vessels

14:55

HMM receives its first methanol-powered containership, ‘HMM GREEN’

14:45

MAN Energy Solutions to supply 24 engines for Karpowership’s floating power plants

13:50

World Shipping Council opposes proposed U.S. port fees on Chinese-built vessels

13:02

A.P. Moller - Maersk and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey extend APM Terminals Elizabeth lease until 2062

12:31

Fincantieri approves 2024 financial results: Net profit of €27mln, record order intake of €15.4bln, and EBITDA up 28% to €509mln

12:01

Singapore establishes technical reference for electric harbour craft charging infrastructure

11:41

Six Japanese firms collaborate on 400,000-ton green ammonia project in Odisha​

11:04

Singapore signs agreements for green and digital shipping corridors with India and Rotterdam

10:40

Value Maritime installs Carbon Capture and Exhaust Gas Cleaning System on MOL’s Nexus Victoria

10:05

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures $2 bln logistics contract with long-term OEM partner

09:24

MODEC awards Drydocks World FPSO life extension project for Côte d'Ivoire operations

2025 March 24

18:00

Chinese icebreaker begins scientific mission in Antarctica’s Ross Sea

17:20

CHINA United Lines starts Jeddah-Port Sudan service

17:00

Brunvoll enters into a contract with VARD to supply propulsion and maneuvering thrusters for five Walk-to-Work Service Operation Vessels

16:41

Chattogram Port's Patenga Terminal starts import cargo handling with foreign operator​

16:29

Goa Shipyard launches frigate ‘Tavasya’

15:52

DP World completes acquisition of Swissterminal

15:15

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and CMB.TECH to jointly own and charter nine ammonia-fueled vessels​

14:45

Terntank holds naming ceremony for two new hybrid tankers at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

14:01

Iraq advances LNG infrastructure to address power shortages

13:42

First LNG-powered vessel delivered to Noatum Maritime’s United Global Ro-Ro JV

13:22

Onomichi Dockyard and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding collaborate on 42,200 DWT bulk carrier "Bingo 42"​

12:50

Kalmar to modernize 32 straddle carriers at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news