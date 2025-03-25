IACS issues recommendation on additive manufacturing in marine and offshore sectors​

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) released Recommendation Rec.186, providing a standardized framework for incorporating Additive Manufacturing (AM), commonly known as 3D printing, into marine and offshore applications, according to IACS's release.

This recommendation addresses the industry's need for uniform guidelines as it increasingly adopts AM technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability.​

Rec.186 outlines procedures for the qualification, approval, and certification of additively manufactured metallic parts. It offers detailed guidance on critical aspects of the AM process, including part design, feedstock selection, AM methodologies, post-processing, and inspection/testing protocols.

By aligning with international standards such as ISO/ASTM 52900 and AWS D20.1, the recommendation ensures that AM-produced components meet established safety and reliability criteria.​

Key areas covered in Rec.186 include:​

-Scope of AM Processes: The recommendation encompasses Powder Bed Fusion (PBF), Directed Energy Deposition (DED), and Binder Jetting (BJT), detailing specific parameters for each process.​

-Criticality Levels and Testing: It introduces tiered testing levels (AM Levels 1-3) for class and certified items, allowing for customized testing based on the criticality of the application.​

-Feedstock and Material Standards: The document specifies rigorous qualification procedures for AM feedstocks, including powder, wire, and binder materials, along with recycling protocols to promote sustainability.​

-Part Design and Qualification: Innovative provisions for design optimization, topology adjustment, and pre-build simulation are included to ensure robust performance under marine conditions.​

-Inspection and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT): The recommendation addresses anisotropic properties and potential imperfections, such as porosity and lack of fusion, through advanced NDT methods like computed tomography (CT) scans.​

Alexandre Astruc, Chair of IACS’ Expert Group on Materials & Welding, commented: "Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, is increasingly becoming a valuable tool for the marine sector, offering a flexible, speedy and customizable solution for environments where the consequences for safety, sustainability or operational uptime can otherwise be significant. While its potential for rapid production is notable, its true strength lies in its ability to provide innovative, on-demand solutions tailored to complex maritime challenges. In developing Rec.186, IACS is seeking to safeguard the benefits offered by additive manufacturing by ensuring it is underpinned by a standardized framework for verification and certification that gives confidence to all parties."​

The maritime industry has been exploring AM technologies to streamline supply chains, reduce material waste, and enable on-demand production of complex components. By providing a comprehensive framework, Rec.186 facilitates the safe and effective adoption of AM in critical marine contexts, ensuring that additively manufactured parts adhere to the same standards as those produced through traditional methods.​

International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) is a non-governmental organization established in 1968, IACS comprises twelve member societies dedicated to setting technical standards for the construction and operation of ships and offshore structures, covering over 90% of the world's cargo-carrying tonnage.​

ISO/ASTM International develop and publish international standards, including those for additive manufacturing processes, ensuring quality and safety across various industries.​

AWS (American Welding Society), founded in 1919, is a nonprofit organization that advances the science, technology, and application of welding and allied joining and cutting processes worldwide.