2025 March 25   16:45

LNG

Government of Canada announces $200 mln investment in Cedar LNG Project

The Government of Canada has committed up to $200 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) to support the $5.963 billion Cedar LNG Project, a partnership between the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

This initiative is set to be the largest Indigenous majority-owned infrastructure project in Canada. ​  

The four-year project involves the construction, commissioning, and operation of a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) processing facility and marine export terminal in Kitimat, British Columbia. Powered by clean hydroelectricity from B.C.'s grid, the facility will have the capacity to process and liquefy 400 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day, producing 3.3 million tons of LNG annually for international markets. ​

The project is expected to create approximately 300 full-time construction and trades jobs and 100 highly skilled positions in Canada, with a focus on long-term Indigenous employment opportunities. During the construction phase, it is projected to contribute $275 million to the gross domestic product (GDP), with an annual GDP contribution of $85 million during operations. 

Crystal Smith, Chief Councillor of the Haisla Nation, stated, "Cedar LNG is a reality today in part because of the incredible support we have received from the Government of Canada through the Strategic Innovation Fund."

Scott Burrows, President and CEO of Pembina Pipeline Corporation, added, "Cedar LNG is a powerful example of how industry, Indigenous nations and governments can work together to deliver much-needed Canadian energy to the world." 

Haisla Nation is an Indigenous community residing on British Columbia's northwest coast, holding a 50.1% ownership in the Cedar LNG project.​  

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a Calgary-based midstream service provider with over 70 years in North America's energy industry, holding a 49.9% stake in Cedar LNG.​  

BC Hydro is a provincial Crown corporation responsible for generating and delivering electricity in British Columbia, supplying clean hydroelectric power to the Cedar LNG facility.​

