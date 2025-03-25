MPA and ABS renew agreement to enhance maritime safety training and alternative fuels research

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have renewed a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance research, talent development, regulatory alignment, and support for maritime startups, according to the company's release.

The renewed agreement is part of a five-year partnership aimed at strengthening Singapore’s position as a global maritime hub while furthering ABS’ strategic initiatives in the region.

As part of the collaboration, ABS will establish the ABS Singapore Maritime Safety Centre, an advanced training facility that will support the MPA’s Maritime Energy Training Facility (METF).

ABS is investing $4.5 million in the center, which is expected to generate employment opportunities and enhance workforce skills in maritime safety and alternative fuels.

The training center will incorporate modern training technologies, including virtual reality and game-based simulations, to provide realistic training experiences.

The curriculum will cover safe handling of alternative fuels such as ammonia and methanol, as well as battery and electric propulsion systems.

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is a global classification society headquartered in the U.S., specializing in safety and regulatory compliance for the maritime and offshore industries.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is a Singapore’s regulatory authority responsible for maritime safety, environmental sustainability, and port operations.

Maritime Energy Training Facility (METF) is a Singapore-based initiative aimed at preparing maritime professionals for emerging technologies and alternative fuel use.