2025 March 25   16:27

Wärtsilä to equip Ibaizabal's new LNG bunkering vessel with 25DF engines

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply three Wärtsilä 25DF dual-fuel engines for a new 18,600 m³ capacity LNG bunkering vessel being built for Spanish operator Ibaizabal, according to the company's release.

The engines will feature Wärtsilä’s NextDF technology, which reduces methane emissions when operating with LNG fuel. The ship is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding yard in China, with Wärtsilä's order booked in Q4 2024.​  

The Wärtsilä 25DF engine has set an industry benchmark for low methane emissions, achieving as low as 1.4% at certain load points. The NextDF feature further reduces methane emissions to as low as 1.1% across a wide load range. Additionally, nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions are lower than those of the standard Wärtsilä 25DF engine, which already meets IMO Tier III standards.​  

The Wärtsilä 25DF engine is designed to be efficient and environmentally friendly within its power range. Its modular, upgradeable, and flexible design helps operators reduce fuel consumption and emissions while improving vessel efficiency. The NextDF feature enhances engine efficiency by up to 0.5 percentage points.​

In addition to the engines, Wärtsilä's scope of supply includes two Wärtsilä Steerable Thrusters (WST), delivering hydrodynamic performance for propulsion efficiency and dynamic positioning capability.​ 

The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard, commencing in September 2025. The ship is expected to be delivered before the end of 2026.​ 

Wärtsilä Corporation is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets, emphasizing sustainable technology and services to improve environmental and economic performance.​  

Ibaizabal Group is a Spanish shipping company specializing in maritime transportation and services, including LNG bunkering operations.​

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is a Chinese shipbuilding company known for constructing various types of vessels, including LNG carriers and bunkering ships.

LNG

bunkering

Wartsila

Hudong Zhonghua

