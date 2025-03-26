Al Seer Marine and Damen International joint venture to build offshore patrol vessels for UAE’s Naval Defense

Al Seer Marine, a subsidiary of International Holding Company, and Damen International, part of the renowned Damen Shipyards Group, have secured a major AED 1.3 billion contract with Tawazun Council to design and manufacture advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), according to the company's release.

This four-year contract aims to enhance the UAE's naval capabilities and strengthen maritime security. The Offshore Patrol Vessels will be equipped with cutting-edge naval technology and designed for a wide range of missions, including EEZ Patrol, EEZ Surveillance, EEZ Interdiction (to combat piracy, smuggling, and environmental threats), maritime law enforcement, coast guard operations, search and rescue (SAR), and disaster relief.

Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine, stated: "Tawazun's confidence in the JV capabilities marks a significant milestone, showcasing the strength of our shipbuilding expertise combined with comprehensive fleet support. With our proven track record in manufacturing advanced, globally competitive solutions locally in the UAE, we are committed to enhancing the UAE’s industrial base, ensuring that all the vessels we build uphold the highest levels of operational readiness for national security."

The contract also includes an Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package, which will ensure peak performance of the fleet by providing predictive maintenance planning, bespoke training analysis, and proactive inventory and obsolescence management. This framework aims to minimize vessel downtime and ensure mission readiness.

Al Seer Marine is a maritime company based in the UAE, part of International Holding Company, specializing in shipbuilding, maritime services, and fleet support.

Damen International is a subsidiary of the Damen Shipyards Group, specializing in shipbuilding and providing advanced naval vessels and maritime solutions globally.