Dutra Group awards contract for new 10,464 cubic yard Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge to Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) has announced that The Dutra Group has issued a Notice to Proceed for the construction of a new 10,464 cubic yard Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge, named "Adele."

The vessel will be built at ESG’s Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities, with delivery scheduled for late 2028. Upon completion, the "Adele" will join The Dutra Group’s fleet alongside the "Stuyvesant," a 9,870 cubic yard dredge.

Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, commented: "We are proud to partner with the Dutra Group on this exciting new project that will substantially enhance their operations. As the most experienced builder of dredges in the U.S., we are confident that we will deliver an exceptional vessel that will meet Dutra’s customer’s unique needs."

The "Adele" will be built based on Royal IHC’s Beagle© design, a twin screw trailing suction hopper dredge with a maximum hopper capacity of 10,464 cubic yards. The vessel will be capable of performing various dredging tasks, including channel deepening, maintenance dredging, beach nourishment, and coastal restoration.

The vessel's design also incorporates advanced features such as a V-shaped hopper for quick offloading of dredged material, a bulbous bow for fuel efficiency, and a deckhouse and wheelhouse positioned to offer optimal views for navigation and dredging operations. The total installed power for the dredge will be 13,290 horsepower, and it will be able to operate at a digging depth of up to 90 feet.

The "Adele" will be American-owned, American-built, American-flagged, and American-crewed.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. is a U.S.-based shipbuilder specializing in building high-specification vessels, including for the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps, with three shipyards in Florida.

The Dutra Group is a leading U.S. heavy civil marine contractor that specializes in dredging and marine construction.

Royal IHC is a global supplier of advanced dredging equipment and solutions.