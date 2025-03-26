Burgas Port upgrades infrastructure with new deep-water berth co-financed by CEF Transport

  1. Home
2025 March 26   10:45

ports

The port of Burgas in Bulgaria has undergone significant infrastructure upgrades, allowing it to accommodate 260-meter-long cargo ships, according to EU's release.

This expansion was made possible through the EU-funded Rebirth28 project, co-financed by CEF Transport.

The new deep-water berth (berth 28) at the Burgas West terminal enhances container handling and storage capacity, alongside the integration of low-emission solutions for cargo movement between ships and rail.  

Construction for the project began in February 2023 with the development of nine caissons to form the new quay wall. Over 289,000 cubic meters were dredged with specialized marine equipment. By September 2024, all nine caissons had been successfully installed at the sea bottom.

Additional works involved the installation of an electric power and lighting system, and the renovation of 630 meters of railway tracks and adjacent pavement. The project is expected to be completed by January 2025.  

Key technical details of the new berth 28 include:  

-Quay wall: 260 meters in length, -15.5 meters in depth.  

-Maximum ship size: 260 meters in length, 15-meter draft, 4,500 TEU capacity.  

-Purpose: Container handling.  

The new infrastructure also includes shore power supply modules, each with a 4,000 kVA capacity. This aims to reduce emissions from ships in port by providing power to vessels while docked.  

The upgrades are designed to offer several operational benefits:  

-Shorter vessel turnaround times, reducing fuel consumption and environmental impact.  

-Enhanced terminal operational efficiency and berth occupancy optimization.  

-Improved connectivity for maritime and rail freight transport.  

-Adoption of sustainable technologies such as electric cranes, electric shunting locomotives, and shore-side electricity supply for vessels.  

The project is part of BMF Port Burgas AD's broader strategy to develop the Burgas West terminal as a crucial transport hub along the Baltic Sea - Black Sea - Aegean Sea Core Network Corridor. This initiative supports the EU's goals of reducing the carbon footprint of the transport sector by introducing low-emission technologies. 

CEF Transport is the key EU funding instrument for high-performance, sustainable transport networks, supporting over 1,600 projects in the transport sector since 2014.  

BMF Port Burgas AD is the operator of the port of Burgas, a major Bulgarian port offering comprehensive logistics and transport services to the region.

