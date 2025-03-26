  1. Home
2025 March 26   11:10

shipping

CMA CGM and ABB partner to improve ship safety with new parametric roll algorithm

CMA CGM and ABB have announced a collaboration to introduce a new parametric roll algorithm aimed at improving ship safety, according to CMA CGM's release.

The solution combines CMA CGM's theoretical framework with ABB’s OCTOPUS Marine Advisory system, a key technology in optimizing operational efficiency and enhancing safety at sea.

The parametric roll phenomenon, which primarily affects container ships, ro-pax vessels, and car carriers, is characterized by large, unpredictable rolling motions caused by wave-hull interactions, posing significant risks to vessels, cargo, and crew.  

The newly developed algorithm will help detect and mitigate extreme parametric rolling, reducing the risk of accidents, vessel damage, and cargo loss. This solution will also contribute to environmental protection by minimizing incidents that lead to cargo loss at sea, which can cause pollution.

Additionally, the integration with ABB’s OCTOPUS system will enable real-time monitoring and response, improving voyage efficiency and reducing downtime caused by adverse weather conditions.  

As part of its commitment to safety, CMA CGM will deploy the solution across its global fleet and provide comprehensive training for users, including for the wider shipping industry. ABB will be responsible for installing the OCTOPUS onboard system, as well as offering complete engineering, project management, and commissioning services.  

CMA CGM and ABB have a longstanding relationship, with around 200 vessels already equipped with ABB’s OCTOPUS system. This new collaboration sets a benchmark for technological advancement in the shipping industry, encouraging further innovation and adoption of new solutions. 

CMA CGM operates a fleet of over 650 vessels and is the third-largest shipping company worldwide.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification, automation, and robotics, providing solutions that enhance operational efficiency and safety across various industries, including maritime.

