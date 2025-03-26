MPA launches methanol bunkering licensing framework, sets standards for 2026-2030

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has announced the opening of applications for licences to supply methanol as a marine fuel in Singapore, according to MPA's release.

This development follows the finalization of Singapore’s methanol bunkering licensing framework and associated standards, which incorporated feedback from over 50 proposals received under MPA’s Expression of Interest (EOI) launched in December 2023.

Additionally, methanol bunkering trials and operations have been conducted in Singapore since 2023.

The licensing framework outlines key requirements for applicants, including the need to implement an end-to-end methanol supply solution as bunker suppliers and bunker craft operators.

Licensees must secure methanol supply to Singapore, establish quality assurance plans, ensure proper storage and safe handling, and implement emergency response measures. Moreover, licensees must own and operate at least one IMO Type 2 chemical tanker, a critical component for transporting and supplying methanol.

The licenses will be valid from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2030, with the expectation that the methanol supplied will meet specific carbon intensity standards, supporting the maritime industry’s decarbonization efforts.

Licensees will be required to adopt transparent emissions tracking methodologies, as well as implement mass flow meters and digital bunkering systems. MPA may also invite licensees to participate in methanol bunkering pilots and exercises throughout 2025.

Additionally, MPA launched the Technical Reference for Methanol Bunkering (TR129) and the Standards for Port Limit Methanol Bunker Tankers in early 2025. TR129 offers guidelines for custody transfer, safety protocols, and crew training, while the standards ensure the safe operation of methanol bunker tankers, covering aspects such as propulsion redundancy and vapour management.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was established to develop Singapore into a premier global hub port and international maritime center, overseeing port and maritime regulations, digitalization, and sustainability efforts in Singapore's maritime industry.