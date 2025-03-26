  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Coastal Sustainability Alliance signs key LOIs for e-vessel adoption and marine charging infrastructure at Singapore Maritime Week 2025

2025 March 26   12:03

alternative fuels

Coastal Sustainability Alliance signs key LOIs for e-vessel adoption and marine charging infrastructure at Singapore Maritime Week 2025

The Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA), led by Kuok Maritime Group (KMG), has signed two Letters of Intent (LOIs) during the Accelerating Digitalisation and Decarbonisation Conference at Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) 2025.

The first LOI is aimed at prioritising the use of PXO’s E-Supply Boat for upcoming trials with major ship agencies, and the second focuses on developing a multi-modal, multi-site marine charging infrastructure to support these electric vessels.  

The first LOI, signed with seven ship agencies and one chandler — GAC Singapore, Horizon Shipping Agencies, Inchcape Shipping Services, Johnasia Shipping, RMS Marine & Offshore Service, Sinoda Shipping Agency, and Wilhelmsen Port Services — will see the trial deployment of the PXO E-Supply Boat Voltai for deliveries to seagoing vessels.

The trial will use the “milk run” approach, where multiple deliveries are consolidated into optimised routes, reducing marine traffic congestion, operational costs, and Scope 3 emissions.

The goal is to reduce 0.5 metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per trip to the Port of Singapore.

The electrification of supply boats has the potential to cut 9,000 metric tons of GHG emissions monthly across 600 daily trips.  

Development of Charging Infrastructure  In a separate initiative, KMG signed another LOI with a consortium of companies, including BeeCharge Innovation Group, Jurong Port, Pyxis, RExus Bioenergy, SP Mobility, and Wilhelmsen Ships Service.

This partnership focuses on providing multi-modal, multi-location marine charging infrastructure to support the Voltai during the trial.

The infrastructure will include shore-based charging and mobile charging powered by solar energy, creating an efficient charging turnaround to minimize operational downtime.  

During SMW 2025, visitors will also have the opportunity to explore Singapore’s largest electric supply boat, the PXO E-Supply Boat Voltai. The vessel, delivered by PaxOcean Batam, offers four times the cargo space of traditional supply boats and is designed for zero-emission operations. With a range of 80 nautical miles at 8 knots, Voltai showcases significant advancements in sustainable maritime logistics.

Kuok Maritime Group (KMG) is a leading maritime company based in Singapore, dedicated to advancing sustainable shipping solutions and facilitating the growth of the global maritime industry through innovative technologies and partnerships.  

PaxOcean Group specializes in delivering cutting-edge vessels and sustainable solutions for the global maritime industry, including the development of electric-powered vessels.  

GAC Singapore is a global provider of shipping, logistics, and marine services, involved in advancing maritime safety, sustainability, and operational efficiency in the region.

Topics:

electric

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:41

Port of Antwerp-Bruges and MPA Singapore sign agreement on green and smart shipping

15:14

Maersk leads in schedule reliability in February 2025 as new carrier alliances enter market - Sea-Intelligence

14:47

Red Sea Gateway Terminal International and Port of Tadjourah sign MoU to manage a multipurpose facility at the Red Sea-Arabian Sea

14:13

Bollinger Shipyards receives $951.6 mln contract modification for U.S. Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter Program

13:22

HHLA increases revenue by 10.5% in 2024

13:12

AD Ports Group and Columbia Group form joint venture for ship management operations

12:41

Gas tanker NP Bangpakong runs aground off Koh Larn coast in Thailand

11:40

MPA launches methanol bunkering licensing framework, sets standards for 2026-2030

11:10

CMA CGM and ABB partner to improve ship safety with new parametric roll algorithm

10:45

Burgas Port upgrades infrastructure with new deep-water berth co-financed by CEF Transport

10:04

Dutra Group awards contract for new 10,464 cubic yard Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge to Eastern Shipbuilding Group

09:16

Al Seer Marine and Damen International joint venture to build offshore patrol vessels for UAE’s Naval Defense

2025 March 25

18:00

Diana Shipping secures time charter contract for m/v Leto with Cargill

17:26

ABS and PIL sign MoU to collaborate on maritime technology and sustainability

17:06

MPA and ABS renew agreement to enhance maritime safety training and alternative fuels research

16:45

Government of Canada announces $200 mln investment in Cedar LNG Project

16:27

Wärtsilä to equip Ibaizabal's new LNG bunkering vessel with 25DF engines

16:15

IACS issues recommendation on additive manufacturing in marine and offshore sectors​

15:43

ORLEN expands its fleet with two LNG carriers

15:27

Sea1 Offshore expands fleet with two additional Offshore Energy Support Vessels

14:55

HMM receives its first methanol-powered containership, ‘HMM GREEN’

14:45

MAN Energy Solutions to supply 24 engines for Karpowership’s floating power plants

13:50

World Shipping Council opposes proposed U.S. port fees on Chinese-built vessels

13:02

A.P. Moller - Maersk and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey extend APM Terminals Elizabeth lease until 2062

12:31

Fincantieri approves 2024 financial results: Net profit of €27mln, record order intake of €15.4bln, and EBITDA up 28% to €509mln

12:01

Singapore establishes technical reference for electric harbour craft charging infrastructure

11:41

Six Japanese firms collaborate on 400,000-ton green ammonia project in Odisha​

11:04

Singapore signs agreements for green and digital shipping corridors with India and Rotterdam

10:40

Value Maritime installs Carbon Capture and Exhaust Gas Cleaning System on MOL’s Nexus Victoria

10:05

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures $2 bln logistics contract with long-term OEM partner

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news