Coastal Sustainability Alliance signs key LOIs for e-vessel adoption and marine charging infrastructure at Singapore Maritime Week 2025

The Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA), led by Kuok Maritime Group (KMG), has signed two Letters of Intent (LOIs) during the Accelerating Digitalisation and Decarbonisation Conference at Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) 2025.

The first LOI is aimed at prioritising the use of PXO’s E-Supply Boat for upcoming trials with major ship agencies, and the second focuses on developing a multi-modal, multi-site marine charging infrastructure to support these electric vessels.

The first LOI, signed with seven ship agencies and one chandler — GAC Singapore, Horizon Shipping Agencies, Inchcape Shipping Services, Johnasia Shipping, RMS Marine & Offshore Service, Sinoda Shipping Agency, and Wilhelmsen Port Services — will see the trial deployment of the PXO E-Supply Boat Voltai for deliveries to seagoing vessels.

The trial will use the “milk run” approach, where multiple deliveries are consolidated into optimised routes, reducing marine traffic congestion, operational costs, and Scope 3 emissions.

The goal is to reduce 0.5 metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per trip to the Port of Singapore.

The electrification of supply boats has the potential to cut 9,000 metric tons of GHG emissions monthly across 600 daily trips.

Development of Charging Infrastructure In a separate initiative, KMG signed another LOI with a consortium of companies, including BeeCharge Innovation Group, Jurong Port, Pyxis, RExus Bioenergy, SP Mobility, and Wilhelmsen Ships Service.

This partnership focuses on providing multi-modal, multi-location marine charging infrastructure to support the Voltai during the trial.

The infrastructure will include shore-based charging and mobile charging powered by solar energy, creating an efficient charging turnaround to minimize operational downtime.

During SMW 2025, visitors will also have the opportunity to explore Singapore’s largest electric supply boat, the PXO E-Supply Boat Voltai. The vessel, delivered by PaxOcean Batam, offers four times the cargo space of traditional supply boats and is designed for zero-emission operations. With a range of 80 nautical miles at 8 knots, Voltai showcases significant advancements in sustainable maritime logistics.

Kuok Maritime Group (KMG) is a leading maritime company based in Singapore, dedicated to advancing sustainable shipping solutions and facilitating the growth of the global maritime industry through innovative technologies and partnerships.

PaxOcean Group specializes in delivering cutting-edge vessels and sustainable solutions for the global maritime industry, including the development of electric-powered vessels.

GAC Singapore is a global provider of shipping, logistics, and marine services, involved in advancing maritime safety, sustainability, and operational efficiency in the region.