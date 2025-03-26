Gas tanker NP Bangpakong runs aground off Koh Larn coast in Thailand

On the morning of March 25, 2025, the gas tanker NP Bangpakong ran aground near the coast of Koh Larn, Thailand, according to MarineTraffic.

The vessel had been en route from Bang Pakong District in Chachoengsao Province to Map Ta Phut Port in Rayong Province when the incident occurred.

The captain of the NP Bangpakong explained that the grounding happened as the crew attempted to avoid a collision with a fishing vessel.

Upon receiving the report, local authorities from Koh Larn swiftly responded to the scene. An initial assessment confirmed that no leaks of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or marine fuel were detected from the grounded tanker.

The vessel’s owners have arranged for the tugboat Map Ta Phut to assist in freeing the tanker from the rocky outcrop. Engineers and technicians have also been dispatched to evaluate the vessel’s condition in more detail. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, the local community has been assured that the grounded LPG tanker does not pose a risk to the surrounding area.