AD Ports Group and Columbia Group form joint venture for ship management operations

AD Ports Group and Columbia Group have established a joint venture aimed at optimizing third-party vessel operations and the management of AD Ports Group’s ocean-going fleet, according to the company's release.

The new entity, Noatum - CSM Limited, will leverage advanced fleet management systems and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven performance analytics to enhance operational efficiency.

The partnership combines Columbia Group’s expertise in cutting-edge fleet management systems with AD Ports Group’s extensive experience in global and regional ship management.

Through this strategic alliance, ship management will be integrated into AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, offering third-party clients access to world-class systems and expertise.

One of the primary assets of the joint venture is the Performance Optimisation Control Room (POCR), a sophisticated digital platform developed by Columbia Group. The POCR is designed to enhance fleet performance, predictive maintenance, and regulatory compliance, providing continuous live monitoring, decision support tools, and data analytics to optimize voyages, speed, bunker usage, and emissions.

Strategically based in the UAE, the joint venture will offer day-to-day ship management services, crew management, procurement, training, and other operational services to ensure top-tier asset management practices.

AD Ports Group is a provider of integrated trade, transport, and logistics solutions, operating major maritime and logistics hubs in the UAE and globally.

Columbia Group is a global integrated maritime, logistics, leisure, and energy platform with expertise in fleet management, performance analytics, and optimization technologies.