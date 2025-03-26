  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. HHLA increases revenue by 10.5% in 2024

2025 March 26   13:22

ports

HHLA increases revenue by 10.5% in 2024

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has reported positive financial results for the 2024 financial year, despite facing global challenges such as the ongoing weakness in the German economy, the military conflict in the Middle East, and the situation in Ukraine.

Group revenue increased by 10.5% to €1,598.3 million, up from €1,446.8 million in the previous year. The operating result (EBIT) rose by 22.7% to €134.3 million, which was within the expected range of €125 million to €145 million (previous year: €109.4 million).

Consolidated net income after minority interests reached €32.5 million, compared to €20.0 million in 2023.  

Angela Titzrath, HHLA’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “In uncertain times, it is crucial to strategically remain on track. That’s why we consistently worked on implementing our goals over the past year – focusing on two core areas: we further strengthened our European network, particularly by increasing the number of rail connections. The second focus was on the further modernization and automation of our container terminals in Hamburg. Based on the growth of revenue and earnings, we are now able to look forward with optimism to 2025.”  

In the Port Logistics subgroup, revenue rose by 10.8% to €1,561.7 million, while the operating result (EBIT) increased by 26.8% to €117.8 million. Profit after tax and minority interests amounted to €23.0 million, compared to €8.7 million in 2023. The increase in revenue was largely attributed to higher transport volumes in the Intermodal segment and increased storage charges at Hamburg terminals due to longer container dwell times.  

Container handling at HHLA’s seaport terminals increased by 0.9% to 5,970 thousand standard containers (TEU). Handling volumes for routes to and from the Far East and Middle East declined, while there was strong growth for North and South American shipping regions, particularly for traffic with the United States.  

In the Intermodal segment, overall container transport increased by 11.6%, with rail transport up by 13.2% and road transport rising by 2.2%. Revenue for the segment increased by 14.6% to €711.3 million. EBIT for the Intermodal segment grew by 14.8% to €83.7 million.  

For 2025, HHLA anticipates strong growth in both container throughput and transport volumes, expecting EBIT for the Port Logistics subgroup to be between €180 million and €220 million. At the Group level, HHLA forecasts EBIT to be in the range of €195 million to €235 million. HHLA also expects capital expenditure for 2025 to range from €460 million to €510 million, with a significant portion allocated to the Port Logistics subgroup. 

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is a leading European logistics company providing integrated transport and logistics services, including container handling, intermodal services, and real estate management in Hamburg, Germany, and beyond.

Topics:

HHLA

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:41

Port of Antwerp-Bruges and MPA Singapore sign agreement on green and smart shipping

15:14

Maersk leads in schedule reliability in February 2025 as new carrier alliances enter market - Sea-Intelligence

14:47

Red Sea Gateway Terminal International and Port of Tadjourah sign MoU to manage a multipurpose facility at the Red Sea-Arabian Sea

14:13

Bollinger Shipyards receives $951.6 mln contract modification for U.S. Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter Program

13:12

AD Ports Group and Columbia Group form joint venture for ship management operations

12:41

Gas tanker NP Bangpakong runs aground off Koh Larn coast in Thailand

12:03

Coastal Sustainability Alliance signs key LOIs for e-vessel adoption and marine charging infrastructure at Singapore Maritime Week 2025

11:40

MPA launches methanol bunkering licensing framework, sets standards for 2026-2030

11:10

CMA CGM and ABB partner to improve ship safety with new parametric roll algorithm

10:45

Burgas Port upgrades infrastructure with new deep-water berth co-financed by CEF Transport

10:04

Dutra Group awards contract for new 10,464 cubic yard Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge to Eastern Shipbuilding Group

09:16

Al Seer Marine and Damen International joint venture to build offshore patrol vessels for UAE’s Naval Defense

2025 March 25

18:00

Diana Shipping secures time charter contract for m/v Leto with Cargill

17:26

ABS and PIL sign MoU to collaborate on maritime technology and sustainability

17:06

MPA and ABS renew agreement to enhance maritime safety training and alternative fuels research

16:45

Government of Canada announces $200 mln investment in Cedar LNG Project

16:27

Wärtsilä to equip Ibaizabal's new LNG bunkering vessel with 25DF engines

16:15

IACS issues recommendation on additive manufacturing in marine and offshore sectors​

15:43

ORLEN expands its fleet with two LNG carriers

15:27

Sea1 Offshore expands fleet with two additional Offshore Energy Support Vessels

14:55

HMM receives its first methanol-powered containership, ‘HMM GREEN’

14:45

MAN Energy Solutions to supply 24 engines for Karpowership’s floating power plants

13:50

World Shipping Council opposes proposed U.S. port fees on Chinese-built vessels

13:02

A.P. Moller - Maersk and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey extend APM Terminals Elizabeth lease until 2062

12:31

Fincantieri approves 2024 financial results: Net profit of €27mln, record order intake of €15.4bln, and EBITDA up 28% to €509mln

12:01

Singapore establishes technical reference for electric harbour craft charging infrastructure

11:41

Six Japanese firms collaborate on 400,000-ton green ammonia project in Odisha​

11:04

Singapore signs agreements for green and digital shipping corridors with India and Rotterdam

10:40

Value Maritime installs Carbon Capture and Exhaust Gas Cleaning System on MOL’s Nexus Victoria

10:05

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures $2 bln logistics contract with long-term OEM partner

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news