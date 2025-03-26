Red Sea Gateway Terminal International and Port of Tadjourah sign MoU to manage a multipurpose facility at the Red Sea-Arabian Sea

Red Sea Gateway Terminal International (RSGTI) and the Port of Tadjourah have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to invest in and manage a multipurpose facility at the Red Sea-Arabian Sea junction on the East African Coast, according to the company's release.

The agreement was signed by Kamil Mohamed Gorah, Chairman of the Port of Tadjourah, and Gagan Seksaria, Director of Global Investments for RSGT International, in a ceremony led by Aboubaker Omar Hadi, Chairman of the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority.

The partnership aims to strengthen the Port of Tadjourah’s role as a gateway for cargo destined not only for Djibouti but also for Ethiopia, enhancing regional trade and economic growth.

Opened in 2017, the Port of Tadjourah facilitates the export of potash from Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression and handles general cargo such as coal, steel, liquefied petroleum gas, fertilizers, and agricultural products.

The port spans 400,000 square meters, featuring two berths with a combined length of 485 meters, an alongside depth of over 14 meters, and a 190-meter RoRo quay with an annual capacity of 5 million tonnes of general cargo.

Located on the northern shore of the Gulf of Tadjourah, the port is connected by a newly built road to Ethiopia’s key commercial centers, offering a transport route comparable in distance to the Port of Djibouti.

RSGT International is the global investment arm of Red Sea Gateway Terminal, Saudi Arabia’s largest terminal operator and its sole international terminal operator.

