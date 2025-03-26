  1. Home
2025 March 26

Maersk leads in schedule reliability in February 2025 as new carrier alliances enter market - Sea-Intelligence

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 163 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, which tracks schedule reliability across 34 trade lanes and over 60 carriers.

The February 2025 data shows global schedule reliability increasing by 3.6 percentage points month-over-month (M/M) to 54.9%, the highest level since May 2024.

On a year-over-year (Y/Y) basis, this represents an increase of 1.8 percentage points.  

Maersk recorded the highest schedule reliability among the top 13 carriers in February 2025 at 60.2%, followed by MSC at 57.4% and Hapag-Lloyd at 57.3%.  

February 2025 marked the launch of two new carrier alliances, Gemini Cooperation and Premier Alliance, while 2M and THE Alliance are set to be phased out in the coming months. Ocean Alliance will continue its operations unchanged. While MSC does not belong to any alliance, its independent operations on East/West trades and the scale of its network make it a key player in global shipping.  

Schedule reliability for the newly launched alliances was measured only for port calls in origin regions of the East-West trades, as their vessels had not yet completed full trade crossings in February.

Gemini Cooperation recorded the highest schedule reliability in origin ports at 94.0%, followed by MSC at 79.6% and Premier Alliance at 60.4%. Ocean Alliance recorded 54.1%, while the outgoing THE Alliance and 2M registered 45.3% and 44.2%, respectively.  

These alliances are still in the early phases of network deployment, and full implementation is expected by July 2025. Only at that stage will a more comprehensive evaluation of their performance be possible. However, the initial data provides insights into their early operations.

Maersk (A.P. Moller-Maersk) is a Danish-owned, the world’s second-largest container shipping line by fleet capacity (~4.1 million TEU). The company operates over 700 vessels, including owned and chartered vessels.

MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) is a Swiss-based, privately held, the largest container carrier by fleet capacity (~5.3 million TEU), and over 800 vessels.

Hapag-Lloyd is a German-owned, the fifth-largest global carrier (~1.8 million TEU). The company operates around 260 vessels, with a focus on profitability over scale and a strong presence in transatlantic and intra-Asia routes.

