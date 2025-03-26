Port of Antwerp-Bruges and MPA Singapore sign agreement on green and smart shipping

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in maritime decarbonisation and digitalisation, according to MPA's release.

This agreement aims to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange in addressing global maritime challenges.

The MoU was signed by Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, and Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA. It was officially exchanged on March 25, 2025, during the state visit of Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Belgium. The exchange was conducted between Johan Klaps, Vice-Mayor of Antwerp and President of the Board of Directors of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, and Lim Hong Huai, Singapore’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

The agreement establishes a framework for both ports to share information and explore joint initiatives in sustainable shipping and port technology.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges is a key European maritime hub handling 278 million tonnes of cargo annually, home to 1,400 companies, and hosting Europe’s largest integrated chemical cluster.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is the main regulatory and planning body for Singapore’s maritime sector, overseeing port development, digitalisation, and sustainability initiatives.