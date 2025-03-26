  1. Home
2025 March 26   16:25

Panama Canal introduces 'NetZero Slot' to promote low-carbon shipping

The Panama Canal has introduced the "NetZero Slot," an initiative aimed at incentivizing low-carbon maritime transport, according to the company's release.

This reserved transit space is designed for Neopanamax vessels that meet specific emissions criteria, reinforcing the Canal’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.  

According to Notice to Shipping Companies No. A-07-2025, the first phase of the program will begin on October 5, 2025, offering a weekly NetZero Slot for eligible vessels.

Unlike prior plans for an auction, this slot will be available 30 days before the transit date under period 1A competition.

Initially, the program will apply to vessels equipped with dual-fuel engines using at least one fuel with a carbon intensity below 75 gCO₂(e)/MJ (measured from extraction to combustion).

Details of a second phase, planned for 2026, will be announced later.  

Benefits for Selected Vessels:

-Flexible scheduling: Choice of transit date within the designated week.  

-Guaranteed transit time: Completion of passage within 24 hours.  

-Just-in-time (JIT) service: Ensuring optimized transit efficiency.  

Deputy Administrator and Sustainability Officer Ilya Espino de Marotta emphasized that this initiative aligns with the Panama Canal’s broader sustainability strategy. “By incentivizing investment in vessels capable of using low-carbon fuels and energy-efficient technologies, we are recognizing and rewarding our customers who are leading the transition to a more sustainable future," said Espino de Marotta.  

Panama Canal Authority (ACP) is the state-owned entity managing the Panama Canal, responsible for overseeing its operations, sustainability initiatives, and modernization efforts.

