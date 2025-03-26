Hapag-Lloyd to retrofit five container vessels for methanol use

Hapag-Lloyd, in partnership with Seaspan Corporation and MAN Energy Solutions, is preparing to retrofit five of its 10,100 TEU container vessels to operate on methanol, a move aimed at reducing emissions and accelerating the decarbonization of its fleet, according to the company's release.

This initiative follows a successful test of a MAN S90 engine retrofitted for methanol use in Japan, which demonstrated that the engine could seamlessly switch from traditional fuel oil to methanol.

Each of the retrofitted vessels is expected to cut CO₂ emissions by 30,000 to 50,000 metric tons annually, which is comparable to removing thousands of cars from the road.

Dr. Maximilian Rothkopf, COO of Hapag-Lloyd, stated, "Our methanol retrofit project is another step on our journey to decarbonize our entire fleet by 2045."

Hapag-Lloyd aims to complete the retrofitting of these vessels by 2026, meeting the growing demand for greener shipping solutions. The collaboration with Seaspan, a long-time partner, plays a crucial role in driving innovation.

Seaspan’s COO, Torsten Holst Pedersen, emphasized that "retrofitting must be an integral part of the strategy if the container shipping industry wants to deliver on its decarbonization targets."

The first converted methanol-powered vessel is expected to sail in 2026.

Hapag-Lloyd is a leading global shipping company with a fleet of over 250 vessels.

Seaspan Corporation is a major provider of containership leasing services with a fleet of over 100 vessels.

MAN Energy Solutions is a global leader in providing power and propulsion systems, including engines for ships.