Six сrew members injured in fire aboard refrigerated cargo vessel near South Korea

A fire broke out aboard the refrigerated cargo vessel Crystal Asia on March 26, 2025, off the South Korean coast, near Busan, according to MarineTraffic.

Six crewmembers were injured in the incident, two of whom are in serious condition. The fire, which occurred around 8 km off the Port of Gamcheon, Busan, was eventually extinguished, and the affected crew members were taken to safety.

The Crystal Asia has a total crew of 23, with 22 of them being Russian nationals. The two most severely injured crew members were airlifted by helicopter and taken to a medical facility in Busan, while the remaining crew members were transported ashore by South Korean rescue boats.

Initial reports suggest the fire may have been caused by the vessel’s engine.

South Korean authorities, including the Coast Guard, have opened an investigation to determine the cause and extent of the damage.

The Crystal Asia is a Russian-flagged refrigerated cargo vessel built in 1993. The vessel measures 135.5 meters in length, 20.2 meters in beam, and has a gross tonnage of 7,534.