UK unveils maritime decarbonisation strategy aiming for net zero by 2050

The UK government has revealed a new Maritime Decarbonisation Strategy aiming for net-zero emissions from all vessels operating in UK waters by 2050.

The strategy includes key goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030, 80% by 2040, and achieve zero emissions by 2050, in line with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) goals.

The initiative forms part of the UK's broader "Plan for Change," which also aims to establish the UK as a green energy superpower and stimulate local economic growth, particularly in coastal communities.

The strategy also includes a plan to bring the shipping sector under the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS), which will impose higher costs on larger vessels, such as tankers and cruise ships, that contribute significantly to pollution.

Furthermore, the strategy will encourage the adoption of green technologies and alternative fuels like hydrogen, ammonia, and electricity to decarbonize the sector.

The strategy also supports investment in shore power infrastructure, such as "chargeports" for vessels, with the UK’s first multi-berth chargeport scheduled to launch in Portsmouth by spring 2025.

This new infrastructure, part of the Seachange shore power project, is supported by the government’s Zero Emission Vessels and Infrastructure (ZEVI) fund.

The UK Chamber of Shipping, British Ports Association, and other maritime organizations have expressed support for the government's decarbonisation agenda, emphasizing the need for long-term policy certainty and strong public-private partnerships to achieve the ambitious targets.

The UK Chamber of Shipping represents the interests of UK shipping companies. It has been actively advocating for decarbonisation across the sector and pushing for net-zero emissions by 2050, having already invested in new technologies to meet its commitments.

Portsmouth International Port is set to become the UK's first multi-berth, multi-ship chargeport by spring 2025. The port is part of the Seachange shore power project and aims to provide renewable plug-in energy to vessels when alongside.

British Ports Association (BPA) represents ports across the UK, many of which are committing to net-zero targets and investing in new technologies. The association supports government initiatives like the UK SHORE programme, which has already attracted significant private investment.

Maritime UK is the trade and employer body representing the maritime sector. The organization has endorsed the government’s decarbonisation strategy, highlighting the sector's potential for growth, innovation, and job creation in coastal communities.