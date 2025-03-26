TechnipFMC secures Major iEPCI™ contract from Shell for Gato do Mato development offshore Brazil

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI™) contract by Shell for the Gato do Mato greenfield development offshore Brazil, according to the company's release.

The project will utilize TechnipFMC’s Subsea 2.0® subsea production systems, allowing for streamlined management and accelerated project timelines, including time to first oil.

This major contract, valued at over $1 billion, will be included in TechnipFMC’s inbound orders for Q1 2025.

Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, emphasized the company’s longstanding partnership with Shell, stating, “Our success in integrating and industrializing innovative solutions gives us the utmost confidence in providing the schedule certainty Shell requires for this flagship project offshore Brazil.”

The contract reinforces TechnipFMC’s position as a technology leader in the energy sector, with its proprietary technologies contributing to efficient and sustainable project delivery.

TechnipFMC is a global technology provider to the energy industry, offering integrated solutions across its two business segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The company employs approximately 21,000 people and specializes in cutting-edge technologies such as iEPCI™, iFEED™, and iComplete™, delivering advanced solutions to reduce carbon intensity and support the energy transition.

Shell is one of the largest energy companies in the world, involved in the extraction, refinement, and distribution of oil, gas, and other energy sources.