2025 March 26   17:09

shipping

MV Elise embarks on first independent voyage as part of Orca Class initiative

In March 2025, MV Elise, one of the first vessels of the Orca Class, set sail on her first independent voyage, departing from Wuhu and heading toward Weihai, according to the company's release.

This marks a significant step in the vessel’s journey toward full operational readiness.

Once in Weihai, MV Elise will be equipped with electric cranes provided by Liebherr Maritime, followed by final outfitting and commissioning in preparation for her official delivery.  

The Orca Class is a new generation of heavy lift vessels designed with a strong emphasis on sustainability and efficiency, incorporating advanced technologies to improve maritime logistics.

This marks a key milestone in the development of greener and more efficient shipping solutions. 

MV Elise is part of the Orca Class, a series of advanced heavy lift vessels designed to enhance efficiency and sustainability in the maritime industry. The Orca Class vessels are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and are focused on reducing the carbon footprint of heavy lift shipping. 

Liebherr Maritime is a global manufacturer of port and maritime cranes, providing innovative lifting solutions. The company supplies fully electric cranes to various shipping projects, including the Orca Class, contributing to the advancement of sustainable maritime logistics.

