2025 March 26   17:13

MPCC sells seven vessels and updates 2025 outlook

MPCC (MPC Container Ships ASA), a container shipping company, has made further strategic moves to optimize its fleet, including the sale of five vessels and the update of its financial guidance for FY 2025, according to the company's release.

As per the investor presentation on March 14, 2025, MPCC has agreed to sell three 1,300 TEU vessels and two 2,000 TEU vessels, as well as two additional vessels to an undisclosed buyer. The average age of the seven sold vessels is 17 years.

The sale is expected to reduce MPCC’s revenue backlog by approximately USD 40 million, of which USD 24 million will affect 2025.  

As a result of these sales, MPCC has updated its revenue forecast for 2025 to USD 485 million - USD 500 million, and EBITDA to USD 305 million - USD 325 million, down from the previous projections of USD 515 million - USD 530 million in revenues and USD 290 million - USD 310 million in EBITDA.

In addition to the divestments, MPCC recently completed its first Japanese financing transaction for the refinancing of an eco-vessel, further positioning the company for future fleet optimization.  

MPCC (MPC Container Ships ASA) is a leading provider of container tonnage, specializing in small to mid-size container ships. The company operates a fleet of vessels primarily serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters.

