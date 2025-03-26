Prosafe reaches agreement to sell Safe Scandinavia for recycling

Prosafe SE, an owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels, has entered into an agreement through a wholly owned subsidiary to sell its 1984-built, anchor moored semi-submersible vessel ‘Safe Scandinavia’ for recycling, according to the company's release.

The vessel has been in cold layup in Norway for over six years.

The recycling is set to be completed in full compliance with all relevant conventions and regulations, with delivery expected by Q2 2025.

The sale of Safe Scandinavia is part of Prosafe’s ongoing fleet optimization strategy, ensuring that the vessel is disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.

Prosafe SE is a Norwegian company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange specializing in the ownership and operation of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is involved in providing offshore accommodation solutions to the energy sector, particularly in harsh environments.