Rux Energy and Bureau Veritas partner for hydrogen storage certification project

Rux Energy and Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) have signed a Joint Development Project (JDP) Agreement to certify cryogenic pressure vessels for hydrogen storage and transport, according to Bureau Veritas's release.

The project aims to validate safety improvements provided by Rux Energy’s nanoporous materials and ensure compliance with certification requirements for bulk hydrogen storage across transport sectors, including road, rail, maritime, and offshore applications.

The JDP will involve around 30 global experts from France, Australia, Singapore, and the UK, addressing safety and hazard challenges related to hydrogen storage and transport.

The initiative focuses on reducing hydrogen supply chain costs by enhancing storage efficiency and optimizing bulk transport and distribution.

It also supports refueling and bunkering operations at intermodal and port hubs.

The initiative is expected to contribute to the development of climate-friendly, zero-emission technologies for heavy transport and maritime applications.

Rux Energy is an Australian technology company specializing in hydrogen storage solutions. The company develops nanoporous materials designed to improve hydrogen storage efficiency and safety.

Bureau Veritas is a French classification society providing testing, inspection, and certification services for the maritime and offshore industries. It is part of Bureau Veritas, a global company with operations in over 140 countries.