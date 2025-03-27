Wärtsilä and MPA renew partnership to advance maritime decarbonisation​

Wärtsilä, a global provider of smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets, has renewed its partnership with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to accelerate maritime decarbonisation and digitalisation efforts, according to MPA's release.

This collaboration focuses on introducing next-generation alternative fuels, optimizing digital port operations, and developing future maritime talent.​

As part of this renewed partnership, Wärtsilä will introduce the Methanol Power and Control (PAC) simulation model in collaboration with the Maritime Energy Training Facility (METF) and Wavelink Maritime Institute.

This model aims to equip maritime professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to operate methanol-powered vessels safely and efficiently.

Wavelink Maritime Institute will be the first MPA-accredited training partner to utilize this simulation model, which is set to launch at Singapore Maritime Week 2025.

Additionally, Wärtsilä plans to introduce the Ammonia PAC simulation model in early 2026 to further enhance the industry's capabilities in handling ammonia-powered vessels.​

The collaboration also encompasses joint research and development projects with companies in Singapore’s MarineTech ecosystem to explore renewable fuel technologies and develop safety concepts and procedures for the safe handling and operation of future fuels. Insights gained from these projects are expected to support the development of global standards for maritime fuel safety.​

Furthermore, both parties will work with industry stakeholders to identify emerging skills required for operating methanol- and ammonia-powered engines. Training curricula will be co-developed using advanced technologies and simulation models to enhance training effectiveness.​

Wärtsilä will host a Simulation User Conference on fuel training and simulation in June 2025, featuring experts discussing advancements in simulations and training related to renewable fuels and their applications in the maritime industry.​

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), established on February 2, 1996, develops Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime center. It serves as the maritime and port regulator, planner, and promoter, focusing on safety, security, environmental protection, and sustainable development.​

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.