  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Wärtsilä and MPA renew partnership to advance maritime decarbonisation​

2025 March 27   10:17

shipping

Wärtsilä and MPA renew partnership to advance maritime decarbonisation​

Wärtsilä, a global provider of smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets, has renewed its partnership with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to accelerate maritime decarbonisation and digitalisation efforts, according to MPA's release.

This collaboration focuses on introducing next-generation alternative fuels, optimizing digital port operations, and developing future maritime talent.​  

As part of this renewed partnership, Wärtsilä will introduce the Methanol Power and Control (PAC) simulation model in collaboration with the Maritime Energy Training Facility (METF) and Wavelink Maritime Institute.

This model aims to equip maritime professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to operate methanol-powered vessels safely and efficiently.

Wavelink Maritime Institute will be the first MPA-accredited training partner to utilize this simulation model, which is set to launch at Singapore Maritime Week 2025.

Additionally, Wärtsilä plans to introduce the Ammonia PAC simulation model in early 2026 to further enhance the industry's capabilities in handling ammonia-powered vessels.​  

The collaboration also encompasses joint research and development projects with companies in Singapore’s MarineTech ecosystem to explore renewable fuel technologies and develop safety concepts and procedures for the safe handling and operation of future fuels. Insights gained from these projects are expected to support the development of global standards for maritime fuel safety.​

Furthermore, both parties will work with industry stakeholders to identify emerging skills required for operating methanol- and ammonia-powered engines. Training curricula will be co-developed using advanced technologies and simulation models to enhance training effectiveness.​  

Wärtsilä will host a Simulation User Conference on fuel training and simulation in June 2025, featuring experts discussing advancements in simulations and training related to renewable fuels and their applications in the maritime industry.​  

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), established on February 2, 1996, develops Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime center. It serves as the maritime and port regulator, planner, and promoter, focusing on safety, security, environmental protection, and sustainable development.​  

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.

Topics:

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

decarbonisation

Wartsila

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:21

Knutsen NYK, ENEOS Xplora, and ClassNK achieve milestone with AiP for CO2 liquefaction carrier design

14:13

DNV grants AiP to MARIC for ammonia-ready Kamsarmax design​

14:04

AD Ports Group signs 50-year agreement with Oylz Terminals for clean petroleum storage facility at Khalifa Port

13:41

Kanadevia, Taisei, and MOL collaborate to advance floating offshore wind power in Japan

13:12

Samsung Heavy Industries develops in-house FLNG liquefaction technology

12:45

Seas At Risk calls for wind propulsion adoption ahead of IMO decarbonization talks

12:22

Panama Maritime Authority to cancel registrations of 128 vessels under sanctions

11:10

Jiangnan Shipyard delivers world's largest VLEC "GAS JESSAMINE" ahead of schedule

10:42

World Shipping Council opposes proposed U.S. port fees for Chinese-built vessels

09:06

Rux Energy and Bureau Veritas partner for hydrogen storage certification project

09:02

Wärtsilä and Energetica Suape II S.A. launch world’s first ethanol-based power generation trial

2025 March 26

18:06

UK unveils maritime decarbonisation strategy aiming for net zero by 2050

17:26

Hapag-Lloyd to retrofit five container vessels for methanol use

17:16

Prosafe reaches agreement to sell Safe Scandinavia for recycling

17:13

MPCC sells seven vessels and updates 2025 outlook

17:09

MV Elise embarks on first independent voyage as part of Orca Class initiative

17:06

Deep Wind Offshore partners with Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power for South Korean wind projects

17:05

Daito Corporation secures green loan for electric tugboat construction​

17:03

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group finalizes acquisition of 34% stake in Zhoushan Tsuneishi Shipbuilding

17:00

TechnipFMC secures Major iEPCI™ contract from Shell for Gato do Mato development offshore Brazil

16:45

Australia and Singapore fund eight projects to reduce maritime emissions​

16:41

Six сrew members injured in fire aboard refrigerated cargo vessel near South Korea

16:30

Russia seeks international investment for Arctic development - Reuters

16:25

Panama Canal introduces 'NetZero Slot' to promote low-carbon shipping

15:41

Port of Antwerp-Bruges and MPA Singapore sign agreement on green and smart shipping

15:14

Maersk leads in schedule reliability in February 2025 as new carrier alliances enter market - Sea-Intelligence

14:47

Red Sea Gateway Terminal International and Port of Tadjourah sign MoU to manage a multipurpose facility at the Red Sea-Arabian Sea

14:13

Bollinger Shipyards receives $951.6 mln contract modification for U.S. Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter Program

13:22

HHLA increases revenue by 10.5% in 2024

13:12

AD Ports Group and Columbia Group form joint venture for ship management operations

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news