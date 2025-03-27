Jiangnan Shipyard, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), delivered the world’s largest Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC), the 99,000 cbm "GAS JESSAMINE," to Southwest Maritime Limited on March 25, one month ahead of schedule.

The vessel is the second in a series of 1.5 version 99,000 cbm VLECs built for Southwest Maritime and incorporates 186 technical optimizations in its design.

The GAS JESSAMINE is 230 meters long, with a beam of 36.6 meters, and is classified by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

It is designed for transporting ethane, ethylene, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and features a low boil-off rate (BOR), low maintenance costs, and a Type B cargo containment system (BrillianceE®), independently developed by Jiangnan Shipyard.

The vessel has received the Grand Prize for Scientific and Technological Progress from the China Shipbuilding Engineering Society.

Jiangnan Shipyard has now delivered 17 vessels to Southwest Maritime. This marks the last vessel of the 1.5 version 99,000 cbm VLEC series, with improved construction processes that reflect advancements in Jiangnan’s shipbuilding speed and efficiency.

Jiangnan Shipyard (CSSC Jiangnan Shipyard) is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), Jiangnan Shipyard specializes in shipbuilding and marine engineering.

Southwest Maritime Limited is a shipping company engaged in transporting liquefied gases.